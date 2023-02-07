Movers & Shakers 2/7/2023

Identity Clark County honors Paul Christensen; Elects Tyson Feuhrer, Josie Hyde

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has extended an honorary directorship to Paul Christensen, its longest serving board member, while appointing two other executives to leadership positions.

Christensen has served continuously as a director since the nonprofit group was formed in 1993 to spur regional economic vitality. He is founder of the apartment development and management company Realvest Corporation which formed in 1969 and operates across the Pacific Northwest. A hallmark of his civic and philanthropic leadership is formation of the Hough Foundation in 1992 which provides enrichment programs, social service and classroom assistance to underprivileged elementary school children. Christensen has bachelor’s degrees in theology from Episcopal Church Divinity School and philosophy from the University of Washington. As an instrument-rated pilot, he circumnavigated the world in a single engine plane in 1977.

Christensen becomes the eighth ICC business leader to have received the honorary emeritus title. Others include Ed Lynch, Tom Mears, Scott Horenstein, Elie Kassab, Ron Frederiksen, Scott Campbell and Tami Nesburg.

Tyson Fuehrer

Josie Hyde

The organization also appointed Tyson Fuehrer to the role of Secretary and Josie Hyde to the Executive Committee. Fuehrer is Sr. Vice President and Regional Director of Alliant Insurance Services. Hyde is a Division President of WFG National Title Insurance Company.

Identity Clark County is a 29-year-old organization comprised of influential private sector business leaders who seek to build a better community. The nonprofit organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia.