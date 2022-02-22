Movers & Shakers 2/22/2022

Pacific Premier Bank is proud to welcome Sou Inthavong as Vice President and Sr. Relationship Manager, reporting to Tami Nesburg, SVP / Director of Commercial Banking. Sou brings over 15 years of experience in the banking industry, most notably with Bank of the West and Key Bank. Sou is known for forging meaningful relationships with his clients, and attributes consistency and communication to driving his success. A leading Relationship Manager, Sou builds trust through his depth of knowledge and experience, and prioritizes giving back to the community. He has previously been involved in the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce, and is also a graduate of Portland State, with a B.S. in Accounting and Finance.

Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier is one of the top-performing, fastest-growing banks in the nation, with a full array of deposit and loan products and services for commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, and consumers. Pacific Premier prides itself on delivering customized solutions that meet our clients’ short and long-term goals, and are here to serve as a financial partner working diligently to provide banking solutions to meet specific goals and objectives, and Pacific Premier is honored to have Relationship Managers such as Sou join the Bank.

Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender