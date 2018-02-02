Movers & Shakers 2/2/2018

CHRIS QUATROCHI

Nautilus, Inc., a leader in innovative fitness equipment, has hired Chris Quatrochi as senior vice president of innovation. Quatrochi will be responsible for all facets of the product development and innovation process for the Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn, Modern Movement, Octane Fitness and Universal brands. In his role, Quatrochi will oversee the Nautilus Innovation Center team as well as the digital and user interface teams.

Prior to joining Nautilus, Quatrochi was group vice president for product operations at Broan-Nutone where he managed product development and marketing. Quatrochi has also held multiple positions with Whirlpool Corporation including roles as head of global product experience design and connectivity; global strategy and planning for refrigeration; global director for the kitchen category; and leadership over cost and quality management. His prior experience also includes positions at Access Communications, and McKinsey and Company.

Quatrochi holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Bradley University and a master’s degree in business administration from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

DAN ERICKSON

Area licensed financial adviser and insurance professional Dan Erickson, of Harlow Wealth Management, recently earned the highly regarded CFP certification as an accredited Certified Financial Planner.

Erickson, CFP, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Investment Adviser Representative (IAR) having passed the FINRA Series 65 exam in 2013, and insurance agent holding life insurance licenses of Harlow Wealth Management, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the Certified Financial Planner and CFP certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. Erickson has worked at Harlow Wealth Management since 2013 serving Southwest Washington and the Portland metro areas, and is responsible for helping clients reach their retirement goals.

Erickson qualified for tuition assistance as part of the Harlow Wealth Management continuing education program offered to employees who are dedicated to growing in their field. The CFP marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP Certification Examination covering several areas.

CFP professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

Comments

comments