Movers & Shakers 2/1/2019

MAREN CALVERT AND NATALYA BELONOZHKO

Horenstein Law Group PLLC recently announced that Maren Calvert has joined the firm, providing legal services to clients at the intersection of business and government. Calvert’s practice focuses on land use, government relations, economic development and administrative law. She is a visionary and strategic attorney who is tenacious about obtaining outcomes for her clients.

A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and the University of California Los Angeles School of Law, Calvert brings 20 years of government and private practice experience to the team. She served in several administrative and compliance roles while serving as an Air Force Judge Advocate General and served on Capitol Hill as a government relations liaison between the Air Force and Congress. Calvert also has significant private practice experience working at law firms in Portland, Los Angeles and Honolulu where she focused on commercial and real estate litigation. She can be reached at maren@horensteinlawgroup.com.

Horenstein Law Group PLLC also recently announced that Natalya Belonozhko has joined the firm’s business and commercial real estate practice. She is a graduate of Washington State University Vancouver and Willamette University College of Law.

Formerly working as in house counsel at Papa Murphy’s corporate headquarters in Vancouver, Belonozhko brings a strong understanding of the client’s perspective when serving business and real estate clients. She serves clients in areas including business planning, transactions and finance as well as real estate transactions, leasing and finance.

She is active in the community, serving on the Board of the WSUV Carson College of Business Mentor and Analysis Program Advisory Board. Belonozhko has a special interest in working with emerging and women-owned businesses at all stages of business growth. She can be reached at natalya@horensteinlawgroup.

