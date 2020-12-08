Movers & Shakers 12/8/2020

JOHN SPENCER

The Washington Public Ports Association recently nominated and elected Port of Camas-Washougal Commissioner John Spencer to the Association’s Executive Board.



In response, Spencer commented he is honored to be elected and to be a part of such a great organization, which contributes to strengthening the state’s economy, and maintaining the quality of life in Washington state.

Spencer was first appointed to the Port of Camas-Washougal Commission in October of 2015 after the passing of Commissioner Mark Lampton and then elected to a full term for 2018-2021.

ERIC PETRACCA

iQ Credit Union announces Eric Petracca, currently Chief Operations Officer at iQ Credit Union, as incoming president/CEO effective Jan. 1, 2021. He takes over from Kelly Schrader, who has served as head of the $1.5 billion credit union since 2016. Schrader is leaving to pursue a new philanthropic opportunity.

Schrader was instrumental in the credit union’s rapid growth, including officially surpassing $1.5 billion in assets in February 2018, and expanding into the Portland market with the opening of the Williams and St. Johns branches. In 2020, iQ was named one of America’s Best Credit Unions and #2 in the State of Washington, according to Forbes. Through her passion for philanthropy, iQ’s foundation raised more than $160,000 for to support children in local communities. Her focus on employee development led to more than 340 employees promoted from within iQ during the last four-plus years.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Kelly for her influential leadership and her contributions to growing iQ Credit Union’s culture and service to our membership. Kelly is an exceptional person with a remarkable passion for the credit union industry,” said Board Chair Doug Lehrman. “While we will truly miss Kelly’s enthusiasm and inspiring leadership, we are excited to welcome Eric into this new role and look forward to his continued focus on strategic growth, member service, and his long history with iQ and Lacamas Community Credit Union before that.”

Petracca began his career as a teller at Lacamas Community Credit Union. Over the years, he grew his career and held leadership positions in many departments throughout the Credit Union. He is currently responsible for operations, compliance, risk management, and information security for iQ Credit Union and is the leader of many high-profile, strategic projects. He is recognized throughout the industry for his expertise in enterprise risk management. Petracca earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and is a graduate of the Western CUNA Management School. He currently serves on the board of the Parks Foundation of Clark County.

TREY VINCENT

Hubb, a provider of virtual and hybrid event management technology based in Vancouver, recently announced that Trey Vincent has joined the company as the new vice president of Finance. As the recognized leader in event technology, Hubb makes hybrid event experiences easy to manage, immersive, engaging and profitable. The company works with key clients such as Pluralsight, Cerner and BIO.

Based in Portland, Vincent has more than 15 years of international private equity experience in acquiring, growing and selling companies across North America and Europe. Previously, he was the CFO of Ruby Jewel Ice Cream and has served on multiple Boards of Directors. His career has been focused on small and mid-market companies across a range of industries, including healthcare, consumer goods, specialty manufacturing and industrial services. Vincent earned an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

“Trey’s financial expertise is a strong asset to our stellar executive team and we’re thrilled to have him on board. The financial data and operating statistics that Trey knows how to provide are crucial in helping us grow our business,” said Allie Magyar, founder and CEO of Hubb.

Vincent’s new role includes serving as the lead ﬁnance executive and a key business partner at Hubb. He has primary responsibility for the organization’s ﬁnancial planning and analysis, accounting, tax strategy, management reporting, risk management, insurance and capital expenditure oversight.

“Hubb has experienced a momentous year and is transforming the events industry. The team has deep industry knowledge and I’m excited to support our growth efforts as we continue to scale the business,” said Vincent.

