Movers & Shakers 12/21/2021

Identity Clark County has appointed Tom Teesdale to its Board of Directors and promoted Sean Philbrook to Vice President of Programs.

Mr. Teesdale is Vice President of Marketing for ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield. He joined ilani in 2016 with a focus on driving market share, revenue growth and customer loyalty programs. His 30 years of gaming industry experience includes marketing and operational leadership roles across the country with Ameristar and Penn National Gaming. Mr. Teesdale has a degree in communications from the University of Missouri.

Sean Philbrook

Mr. Philbrook joined Identity Clark County in 2016 and has been involved in numerous ICC programs including a regional story-telling effort to promote Clark County, rallying support for replacing the I-5 bridge, and oversaw two COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. Mr. Philbrook is board president of Rocksolid Community Teen Center, and serves on the Portland Business Alliance transportation committee. He has a degree in public affairs from WSU Vancouver.

Identity Clark County is a 29-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 90 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.

