Movers & Shakers 11/8/2019

JOE PLUCINAK

Bank of America Merrill Lynch recently announced it has named Joe Plucinak as vice president and relationship manager for the Portland Metro and Southwest Washington market for commercial banking. Based in Vancouver, he will serve companies with annual revenues of $5 million to $50 million, providing a variety of financial solutions, including treasury, credit, investment banking, risk management, international and wealth management.

Prior to joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2012, Plucinak was a business banker at US Bank, where he also worked with mid-sized companies throughout the Portland and Southwest Washington area, supporting their commercial banking needs.

Plucinak earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human services from Oregon State University. He serves on the Clark College Foundation’s Professional Advisors Committee and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Comments

comments