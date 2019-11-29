Movers & Shakers 11/29/2019

Jon Hersen

Legacy Health announced the appointment of Jon Hersen, FACHE, MHA, MBA, as the new president of Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, effective Dec. 8, 2019. Hersen has served in various roles at Legacy for the last 15 years, most recently as vice president of Care Transformation and Payer Partnerships. Hersen began his career at Legacy Health as a senior financial analyst. He went on to hold leadership roles in Legacy’s inpatient medicine services, medical multispecialty and primary care clinics and as acting vice-president of Information Services led Legacy’s system-wide implementation of Epic. Hersen holds an undergraduate degree in health policy from Penn State University, and an MBA and master’s in healthcare administration from the University of Pittsburgh. He is on faculty at Pacific University of Oregon and is a fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Stacey LaFrazia Smith

Stacey LaFrazia Smith has been named Principal at Vancouver-based ControlTek. Previously, she was vice president of Human Resources and Marketing. In her new role as principal, Stacey will bring her passion and commitment to ControlTek through building long term relationships that bring value to organizations, customers and the community. Smith is a three-time Ironman participant and mother of two boys.

Hadley Phillips

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) welcomes new team member, Hadley Phillips, as member engagement and event coordinator working with members and venues to organize Chamber events and programs. Hadley Phillips is a Clark College and Washington State University – Vancouver alumni, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Integrated Strategic Communications. Phillips brings previous experience in volunteer management, event planning and strategic organization, holding certifications in Google Ad Words and digital marketing practices. Phillips will also work with the Chamber’s volunteer team, the Ambassadors, to promote visibility for the Chamber and member businesses. For members interested in working with the Chamber to celebrate a grand opening or open house, consider a Ribbon Cutting or Business After Hours networking event to commemorate the occasion.

Allie Maygar

EY announced today that Allie Magyar, CEO of Vancouver-based Hubb event management platform, was chosen as one of the 13 women founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Class of 2019. The program, in its 12th year, identifies ambitious women entrepreneurs who are leading thriving organizations and provides the access, advisors and resources needed to scale their companies to their full potential and ultimately become leading market innovators.

Kevin Perkey

Workforce Southwest Washington CEO Kevin Perkey has been elected chair of the Washington Workforce Association for a two-year term beginning January 2020. Perkey will work closely with the 11 other Workforce Development Board CEOs to coordinate the state’s workforce system which includes multiple state agencies, community colleges, community-based organizations, businesses and labor unions. Perkey has been WSW CEO since July 2018. Prior to joining WSW, Perkey was CEO of South Central Pennsylvania Works. Perkey serves on the boards of the Columbia River Economic Development Council, Cowlitz Economic Development Council and Mount St. Helens Institute, and on the STEM Network Governance Committee and the U.S. Conference of Mayors Workforce Development Council, serving as Policy Committee co-chair.

John Morrison

It was officially announced at the Clark County Fair Association Board Meeting on Nov. 13 that John Morrison has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the WSFA (Washington State Fairs Association) during their annual convention. Morrison has been involved with the Clark County Fair for several decades as a volunteer, board member and leader. He is currently the Fair Manager and CEO.

Morrison’s passion for fairs began early in his life. Morrison spent his youth as an active 4-H member, showing beef and swine and exhibiting garden vegetables at the Monroe County Fair in upstate New York. Later he earned a bachelor’s degree in social science and economics at Chapman College, and a master’s degree in educational administration at Pepperdine University.

He spent 28 years in the US Air Force reaching the rank of Colonel. Along the way, he met and married his wife Mary Ann, and raised a family. At the age of 48, he retired and moved to Battle Ground, Wash. Needing a hobby, he got into beekeeping at the Clark County Fair and was a volunteer before being named to the Fair Board. He was then voted in as vice-chair and eventually, Fair Board chairman.

He was chairman of the Fair Board for six years and in 2009 became the fair manager and CEO of the Clark County Fair and Event Center.

Under his leadership as fair manager and CEO, the Clark County Fair broke attendance records and was named twice as a Top 10 Fair in America.

In 2011 He was voted into a position on the WSFA Board, and he was elected president of WSFA in 2015, serving as president 2015-2016.

The Washington State Fairs Association is a federation created for the mutual benefit of agricultural fairs and youth agricultural fairs and shows conducted in the state of Washington.

