Movers & Shakers 11/16/2018

ERIC LANDON

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GSM: RVSB), the holding company for Riverview Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced the hiring of Eric Landon as senior vice president and IT director. Landon will oversee the information technology operations of the Bank.

“With over 22 years’ experience in the financial industry alone, Eric is going to play a vital role in our future as we strive to stay on the forefront of operational efficiency and cybersecurity,” said Kevin Lycklama, chief executive officer and president. “His ability to blend technological knowledge with excellent relationship and communication skills make him an outstanding fit for Riverview and our culture.”

Landon started his career in technology with the United States Navy before moving on to the financial industry in 1996, where he has held titles of chief information officer and chief technology officer.

In addition to his current enrollment in the graduate program at Pacific Coast Banking School, Landon has a degree in Computer Information Systems and holds several technical and leadership certifications.

PAUL SPEER

Paul Speer has been appointed to the Clark College Board of Trustees by Gov. Jay Inslee. His appointment began October 31, 2018, and ends September 30, 2023.

“Paul has deep roots in Clark County and a diverse background that will be a great asset to the Clark College Board of Trustees,” Inslee said. “He has skills in strategic planning, fundraising and capacity building and I know that he will help the college achieve its strategic plan and vision.”

A resident of Clark County for the past 37 years, Speer has long demonstrated a commitment to his community. He has volunteered or is currently volunteering with almost 20 different organizations.

Currently, Speer is an executive adviser and coach who also appears as a guest lecturer and panelist on topics including leadership, new business creation, business planning, venture philanthropy, sustainable energy, and encore careers. He has a long career in the tech industry, including more than 25 years at Hewlett-Packard Company, where he retired as vice president of Development Strategy in the Office of Strategy and Technology.

