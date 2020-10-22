Movers & Shakers 10/22/2020

ANDREA BRUNO

Andrea Bruno has taken the reins as the new president of the Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW). Bruno brings nearly three decades of nonprofit experience to the shelter and replaces Stacey Graham, who retired after nearly eight years of service.

“I am honored to join the HSSW team and work alongside board, staff and volunteers to ensure our mission to rescue, return, restore, rehome and reconnect one animal at a time continues long into the future,” Bruno said.

In her new role, Bruno will further HSSW’s mission and business objectives, build upon the shelter’s strong community connections and animal welfare initiatives, and set a course for the organization’s strategic plan.

“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Bruno as the new president of this publicly treasured organization,” said Jason Hudson, HSSW’s Board Chair. “Her leadership and long line of accomplishments in the nonprofit sector will help us continue to enrich the lives of people and pets in our community.”

Bruno’s expertise in nonprofit management, leadership development, fundraising, marketing, budgeting and business development include notable organizations such as the Meals on Wheels People, Concordia University Foundation and March of Dimes. Most recently, Bruno served as the vice president, West Territory for the American Diabetes Association, where she held responsibility for a $30 million budget and field offices throughout a 14-state area focused on community outreach, volunteer management, donor stewardship and program implementation.

At HSSW, Bruno’s daily work will include leadership oversight, budget management, a variety of public and donor engagement efforts, shelter operations and adoption services.

“No matter what happens around us, we are here for the animals who need us and the people who love them,” Bruno said. “I am proud of the work being done to care for the animals, find them homes and provide community programs that ensure everyone can keep their pets and families together. The animals need us, and we need them. The future is bright and I’m excited to work with the board to build out our plans to serve this community, expand our services and care for the animals who need us the most.”

GARRY WISEMAN

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) announced that Garry Wiseman has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer effective Oct. 26, 2020. In this new role, Wiseman will be responsible for the strategy, roadmap and business results for JRNY – the AI-powered, adaptive coaching platform that creates personalized home workouts; providing direction to the Direct to Consumer e-commerce business; and helping to accelerate the company’s ongoing digital transformation.

Wiseman brings more than 25 years of product and e-commerce capabilities to the position; as well as expertise in designing and implementing high scale digital experiences at some of the world’s largest technology companies.

Most recently, he was the senior vice president of Digital Customer Experience for Dell Technologies. During his tenure, he led the company through a rapid digital transformation; establishing a design centric, customer first focus, which led to significant year-over-year revenue increases, and enhanced CSAT (customer satisfaction score) and eNPS (employee net promoter scores) performance. Wiseman was responsible for Dell.com, The Dell Premier B2B marketplace, all offline sales systems and in-house commerce platforms, as well as leading product management, design, engineering and content teams.

Prior to Dell, Wiseman held senior leadership roles across product management, e-commerce, and software engineering for global technology companies, including Microsoft, eBay and Salesforce. Additionally, he is recognized as an author on eight U.S. patents.

“Nautilus, a leader in innovative home fitness solutions for nearly 40 years, is in the midst of a profound digital transformation. Thus, we are delighted to add a proven e-commerce, technology, software development and overall digital expert to our team, as we focus on superior customer experiences, our personalized connected home fitness products and, accelerating enhancements and scale of our JRNY membership platform,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “Garry’s customer-focus and demonstrated success in software development and scaling digital and omnichannel platform businesses will further augment our capabilities to bring innovative fitness solutions to consumers, grow our business through strategic technology investments and accelerate our digital transformation.”

“Nautilus, Inc. has some of the world’s best-known fitness brands and a distinct legacy of building high quality in-home fitness products, which are rapidly evolving through immersive, personalized digital experiences,” Wiseman said. “I’m looking forward to joining the Nautilus leadership team as we continue creating inspiring customer journeys and helping people reach their health and fitness goals.”

AMANDA HOUGHTON

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new team member Amanda Houghton, the Chamber’s newest Membership Relations Manager, working to develop the membership base by bringing new and emerging industries as well as longstanding businesses into Chamber membership.

Houghton attended Clark College and Portland State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications and business. Houghton comes to the Chamber with experience in event management both through owning her own business and working at Portland Spirit Cruises & Events. Most recently Houghton was a Sales & Marketing Executive at ilani. During her time at ilani, Houghton managed events of five to 2,500 guests, hosting the region’s industry leaders and professionals, awards ceremonies, nonprofit events and auctions.

Houghton will not only assist in the onboarding and retention of Chamber members, but she will also work to promote and curate Chamber partnerships that benefit local organizations and business owners. Houghton has a passion for working collaboratively to create memorable experiences and lasting impressions for local businesses.

Vice President of Membership & Operations Janet Kenefsky said: “Amanda has a great deal of experience and success working with a variety of businesses whose focus was to enhance their visibility, profitability and industry recognition. It was clear from our first meeting that in addition to the skills she brings to the table, Amanda has a passion for Clark County, nonprofits and its business community. As the Chamber continues to grow and expand our programs, educational opportunities, advocacy and events, we looked for the right professional who was ready to bring our membership top-notch communications and services. I’m confident Amanda will become a valued resource for our membership and Chamber team, and I invite any current member or future-member to reach out and start a conversation with her.”

For members interested in partnering with the Chamber to promote their business and grow in the community, connect with Amanda Houghton at AHoughton@VancouverUSA.com for more information.

