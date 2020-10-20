Movers & Shakers 10/20/2020

DAN SPERRING

Hubb, a provider of virtual and hybrid event management technology in Vancouver, recently announced that Dan Sperring joined the company as senior vice president of Customer Success. Hubb makes hybrid event experiences easy to manage, immersive, engaging and profitable. The company works with key clients such as BIO, Cerner and Deltek.

Based in Portland, Sperring is a results-driven marketing and sales executive. He previously ran the account management team at Airship, a mobile software company, where he grew annual revenue 10 times in only seven years. Prior to Airship, Sperring worked at Webtrends in a variety of senior sales capacities. Dan has a passion for software, the quantitative aspect of digital marketing and also spent time focusing his business school studies on technology marketing to obtain a deep understanding of segmentation and marketing strategy.

“The ability to deliver a world-class experience for our customers is crucial to Hubb’s success. We’re thrilled that Dan is on board at Hubb to lead our team to achieve the best results for our customers,” said Allie Magyar, founder and CEO of Hubb.

At Hubb, Sperring is tasked with improving the customer life cycle to deliver the best results for customers, from before a contract is signed until after an event is complete. He will manage client relationships, such as onboarding, tool implementation and project management to ensure success for all stakeholders.

“It’s an exciting time to work in the events industry with the new paradigm shift towards virtual and hybrid experiences. Hubb is in a stage of rapid growth and I’m excited for the opportunity to leverage my experience while helping the company scale to meet demand,” said Sperring.

