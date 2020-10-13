Movers & Shakers 10/13/2020

KYLE SCIUCHETTI

Kyle Sciuchetti, partner of Pacific Northwest-based law firm Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP, has been sworn in as the next president of the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) and will serve a one-year term. A Pacific Northwest native, Sciuchetti is the 132nd president of the WSBA and the first from Vancouver. As the WSBA president, Sciuchetti will focus on bringing communities together and expanding member engagement to improve legal services and access to justice. Sciuchetti served as the WSBA’s District 3 Governor for three years, during which he served as chair of the Legislative Committee, co-chair of the Nominations Committee, chair of the Alternatives to Mandatory Malpractice Task Force and chair of the Legislative Review Committee.

Sciuchetti is a partner in the firm’s Vancouver office and has more than 20 years of legal experience in construction, business and litigation; drafting and negotiating construction contracts, litigating construction matters and providing general business advice. Sciuchetti previously served as senior in-house counsel for the Public Power Council, as Assistant City Attorney/Prosecutor for the City of Spokane and as a former session attorney with the Washington State Legislature Office of the Code Reviser. He is licensed in Washington, Oregon and Idaho and remains active within the community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Metropolitan Business Association and the Humane Society for Southwest Washington and as past chair of the Clark County Food Bank. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington before receiving his law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School.

MEGAN DIXON

Office Moms & Dads, a local nonprofit serving children entering foster care, has appointed Megan Dixon to its Board of Directors. Dixon, who has served on the Office Moms & Dads Development Committee since February, brings a level of business acumen and nonprofit expertise that will help guide OMD into achieving its strategic goals.

A graduate of Washington State University Vancouver, Dixon has spent the last 15 years serving communities of the Pacific Northwest. Many of those years were spent as a grant writer and development consultant for local nonprofits, specializing in capital campaigns and strategic growth initiatives. She is currently business manager at Integrated Tax Services, and she lives in Vancouver with her husband, Andy, and two children.

OSCAR MACIEL

The Washington Public Utility Districts Association presented its annual Water Employee of the Year award to Clark Public Utilities Operations Manager Oscar Maciel. The award is presented to a field operator or staff person who has excelled in the successful operation and maintenance of a PUD water or wastewater system. Maciel was chosen because of his leadership, dedication to the success of his utility and commitment to the philosophy of WPUDA. Maciel has 28 years of experience working for Clark Public Utilities, where he started as a meter reader before moving over to the water utility as a serviceman, and now serves as operations manager.

The association honored Maciel for his effectiveness in improving processes at Clark Public Utilities that have resulted in cost and time savings; his commitment to training and skill development for his employees; his leadership in heading the utility’s Joint Safety Committee; the integral role he played in the utilities’ meter replacement program that modernizes Clark’s ability to monitor, track and manage customer usage; and his exemplary interpersonal skills and managerial style of engaging employees and addressing issues directly with a team focus.

Maciel was also recognized for his willingness to share knowledge and skills with others by training and speaking at WPUDA conferences as well as participating in various planning efforts for events, sessions and conferences.

GREG PANG

Community Home Health & Hospice President and CEO Greg Pang is celebrating 15 years with the organization. In 2005 Pang was named executive director upon the retirement of founder Lorraine Berndt. The number of staff has more than doubled in the past 15 years to keep up with the needs of the growing elderly population requiring care in their homes. Pang said he expects this need to continue increasing rapidly as home-based care trends up with the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting away from institutional-based care.

A native of Washington state, Pang now has almost 45 years’ experience providing compassionate, community-based care. His prior experience included home health and hospice services provided by Good Samaritan Home Health & Hospice in Puyallup and Group Health Cooperative in Seattle.

Pang earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and a master’s degree in health administration at the University of Washington. Certified as a home/hospice care executive, Greg is published in professional journals and has presented at national, state and local conferences. He serves on the board of the Home Care Association of Washington.

MAX AULT

LSW Architects has appointed Max Ault to Chief Strategy Officer. He will work closely with LSW’s team of architects, designers, and planners to support a range of expanded high-impact and high-value services.

Ault joins LSW at a time when the needs of the community are pressing and urgent, and require a mix of creativity and insight to identify opportunities to thrive. His role will be invested in the development of integrated success strategies that directly empower clients, community partners and projects both locally and outside of the region. He will be working to ensure the highest possible level of value, sustainability and project success for clients and community partners. Ault begins his tenure at LSW in October 2020.

