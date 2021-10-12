Movers & Shakers 10/12/2021

JEANA FINK

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) welcomes team member Jeana Fink as the newest membership relations manager, working to develop the membership base by bringing new and emerging industries as well as longstanding businesses into Chamber membership.

Fink has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Arizona. She brings to the Chamber more than 20 years of experience in sales development. Fink recently moved from California, where she worked as a sales leader in the hospitality industry. Her focused, solution-oriented approach and creative style has resulted in her exceeding expectations and goals throughout her professional career.

Fink will not only assist in the onboarding and retention of Chamber members, but she will also work to build lasting relationships between the Chamber and local organizations and business owners. Fink’s philosophy has been to “take care of the company and team, who in turn take care of the customers and the customers keep coming back.”

“We are excited to have Jeana join our team. Her professionalism and experience working with diverse organizations will pay huge dividends to our members and prospective members alike,” said GVC President/CEO John McDonagh.

MARY MCWILLIAMS

PeaceHealth has named experienced healthcare leader Mary McWilliams to its System Board of Directors.

McWilliams is a proven leader with more than 25 years of experience as an executive in the public and private sectors of the healthcare industry. Most recently she served on the board of the Virginia Mason Health System following her retirement as executive director of the Washington Health Alliance, a multi-stakeholder collaborative of employers, providers and plans formed to bring affordability, quality and public transparency to healthcare. McWilliams also served as CEO at Regence BlueShield and was founder of an HMO for the Providence health system in Portland.

McWilliams holds a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and an Master of Science degree in health administration from the University of Colorado.

With her strong payor/health plan expertise, experience in leading transformational healthcare initiatives, and dedication to the health and well-being of the people and communities of the Pacific Northwest, McWilliams will be a valuable addition to the PeaceHealth System Board. She will support PeaceHealth’s ongoing commitment to the highest level of quality care in our communities.

KARIN EDWARDS AND VANESSA GASTON

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center recently announced the addition of two distinguished members to its Community Health Board.

Karin Edwards, Ed. D and Vanessa Gaston join the 12-member Board that helps PeaceHealth Southwest in setting policies around quality, stewardship, community service and advocacy.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Edwards and Vanessa as they assume these important roles,” said Sean Gregory, Chief Executive for PeaceHealth Columbia Network. “Our volunteer Board is comprised of community leaders who we rely on for guidance and support in making decisions to ensure we continue to provide safe, compassionate care while staying true to our PeaceHealth Mission and Values.”

Gaston, who assumed her Board role July 1, is Director for Clark County Community Service and is responsible for strategic direction and oversight of a $30 million annual budget and 47 staff. She has more than two decades of valuable experience in a variety of disciplines including strategic planning, management, advocacy, policy and fundraising.

Edwards, who assumed her Board role Oct. 1, serves as President of Clark College in Vancouver. Edwards manages core functions, including strengthening racial equity, building community trust, championing student achievement and employee retention, and nurturing effective relationships with the community including local businesses and legislators. Prior to Clark College, Edwards also served as President of Portland Community College’s Cascade campus, and had numerous leadership roles at colleges in Connecticut and New York.

For more information about the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Community Health Board please visit:

peacehealth.org/community-health-boards/vancouver-washington.

JASON WRIGHT

Webfor, an award winning creative and digital marketing agency headquartered in Vancouver, recently announced the promotion of Jason Wright to partner. Wright joined Webfor in 2014 and has served in the role of project manager, director of creative and Chief Operations Officer.

This promotion recognizes the contributions Wright has made to the team and our clients at Webfor as well as his more than 16 years of leadership experience, creative and technical expertise across a range of service sectors including digital marketing, management and graphic design.

With employees in five states, Webfor provides creative and marketing services to both small local businesses and Fortune 500 companies operating globally.

“I’m humbled and gracious for the opportunity to grow and expand my focus at Webfor by continuing to build and nurture both our clients and the families of our incredible team members,” Wright said. “Webfor will continue to rise above expectations as we work towards actively being one of the greatest agencies in the world. We’ll do this together.”

Webfor’s Founder & CEO Kevin Getch said, “We are delighted to have Jason become a Partner at Webfor. He exemplifies the qualities, values, and commitment that we at Webfor espouse to. His leadership, passion, compassion and unwavering commitment are key contributing factors to Webfor’s success and why we have such an amazing culture.”

ROBERT STEWART

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes recently announced that Robert Stewart has been appointed to the organization’s Board of Directors. Stewart is currently the Investment Advisor Representative with CUSO Financial Services & Columbia Credit Union.



“I have a great passion for sports and physical activities in my personal life. Because of this, I want to help provide opportunities to NWABA athletes so they can experience the drive, exhilaration, and confidence that sports and physical activity can have in their lives. I also strongly believe in the mission, vision, and core values of NWABA. Having lived in the Pacific Northwest, and having branched out in areas such as Puget Sound and Boise, I believe in the impact that NWABA’s mission will bring to future athletes across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. It’s not just about us in Vancouver; it’s about the whole community. Everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in sports and physical activity,” Stewart said.



Stewart will join other community leaders throughout the region in helping Northwest Association for Blind Athletes achieve its mission of providing life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

