Movers & Shakers 1/7/2022

Olson Engineering recently announced Saskia van Verseveld as their new Business Manager.

Saskia’s extensive experience in business operations, will help Olson Engineering continue to grow and remain on the forefront of making Southwest Washington a better place to live.

“I am excited to join the great team at Olson Engineering”, Saskia said. “I am looking forward to leading the business operations, allowing our amazing engineers, planners and surveyors to focus on what they do best and continue providing great results for our clients.”

Saskia has a double bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Logistics and brings over 20 years of experience to the job. In her role, she will be overseeing Accounting, Human Resources, and all administrative tasks.

One of Saskia’s favorite pastimes is hiking in the beautiful Pacific Northwest.

“Saskia’s experience and expertise will be instrumental in the growth and continued success of our company,” said Jerry Olson.

