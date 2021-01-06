Movers & Shakers 1/6/2021

MEGAN DENNIS AND LAUREN OVERMAN

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) is recently announced two new executive appointments: Megan Dennis joins HSSW as Vice President-Director of Shelter Operations and Dr. Lauren Overman was promoted to Vice President-Director of Veterinary Services.

“We are excited to bring the talents of Megan and Lauren to our leadership team,” said Andrea Bruno, HSSW president. “Their professional and management skills will help us meet HSSW’s operational objectives and continue to provide critical services for the shelter animals.”

Dennis most recently served as the Executive Director of West Columbia Gorge Humane Society (WCGHS), where she restructured the organization and enhanced its standards of care as well as its animal life-saving capacity. In addition, Dennis boosted WCGHS’s operational income through increased revenue, an endowment fund, annual sponsorship and expanded fundraising programs.

“I’m proud to join HSSW as its Director of Shelter Operations and look forward to growing more successful ventures for our organization – both internally and in community outreach,” Dennis said.

With more than 12 years of experience in animal welfare, Dennis served as the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, Georgia’s Director of Public Programs before coming to the Pacific Northwest. Her list of accomplishments includes developing a pet retention program that was used as a model by ASPCA Mission Orange communities across the United States while she worked at the Asheville Humane Society in North Carolina. Megan lives in Portland with her partner, Susannah, and their two dogs and two cats.



An integral member of HSSW, Dr. Overman originally came to the Pacific Northwest as an intern in shelter medicine at Oregon Humane Society in 2011 and was hired as an associate at HSSW the following year. Over the past eight years, Overman rose through the ranks at HSSW to become the managing and lead veterinarian. In her new role as the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Overman will safeguard the health and wellbeing of shelter animals and provide guidance to HSSW’s medical clinic staff. Her clinical passion is infectious disease control and population management and flow within the shelter.

“I’ve devoted my career to helping care for the animals who come through HSSW’s doors, and I’m thrilled to assume this executive role where I can continue to improve animals’ health and quality of life,” Overman said.

Dr. Overman completed her undergraduate degree in Conservational Biology at Arizona State University. She became interested in veterinary medicine and obtained her veterinary medical degree at University California Davis Veterinary Medical School.

Outside the clinic, Dr. Overman shares her home with her husband, two children and their family dog.

TRACY DORIOT

The Building Industry Association of Clark County’s state counterpart, the Building Industry Association of Washington, has officially announced its Board of Directors. The BIA of Clark County’s own member and Board Member Tracy Doriot (Doriot Construction) is the 2021 President of BIAW.

Doriot is an award-winning custom home builder with 43 years in the construction business.



A Certified Builder, Doriot has served on the Building Industry Association of Clark County’s board of directors since 2007, holding multiple committee chair positions and serving as president the second half of 2009, 2010 and 2016. He’s an active recruiter of new members with 532 Spike credits to date.



Winner of BIAW’s Builder of the Year Award for 2020, Doriot has served on the Cascadia Technical Academy (formerly known as Clark County Skills Center) Construction Technology Advisory Committee since 1996 and has been chair of the board since 2019. He also serves on the board of directors for the Clark County Parks Foundation.



A state leader in the BIAW, active in government affairs, Doriot participates in BIAW’s Washington Affordable Housing Council and has served as a senior officer on its Executive Committee since 2019. He was installed as BIAW’s 2021 President at the Fall Board meeting and looks forward to leading the organization into the future.



“Washington home builders provide more than 188,000 jobs and $16.1 billion in family income,” Doriot said. “We not only provide thousands of family wage jobs and billions in tax revenue for the state, we build homes where families raise their children and people make memories. Now more than ever, I’m proud of our industry and our role in helping people achieve the American dream of home ownership.”

JEFF GROFF

Following a rigorous internal review and interview process, Jeff Groff has accepted the position of Director of Information Services at Clark Public Utilities. Groff has worked at the utility for nearly 20 years in a number of positions and management roles. He understands the utility’s deeply ingrained culture of service as well as the vast technology needs of this organization.

In addition to his experience over many years managing technology initiatives for the utility, Groff has earned a Bachelor of Science in Technology degree from Eastern Washington University and holds leadership roles in a variety of local community organizations.

Groff started his new role on Jan. 1, immediately following the retirement of IS Director Mike Harris who retired at the end of December after 15 years with the utility.

KEVIN LYCKLAMA

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected Kevin Lycklama of Riverview Bank to its Board of Directors.

Lycklama serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB.OQ) and Riverview Community Bank. He joined Riverview in 2006, and held positions as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Controller prior to his current position. Prior to joining Riverview, he was an audit manager for an Oregon CPA firm. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington State University, is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School and is a certified public accountant. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Community Bankers of Washington and the Washington State University Vancouver Advisory Council.

Identity Clark County is a 27-year-old nonprofit organization comprised of influential business leaders who pursue initiatives that build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia.

