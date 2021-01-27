Movers & Shakers 1/27/2021

DAVE BARCOS

Formos Software, an enterprise custom software development firm headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., with international offices in Vietnam and Ecuador, recently announced Dave Barcos as their new Director of Business Development.

“Dave’s background as an entrepreneur and evangelist in the area is a perfect complement for us here at Formos,” said CEO Charles Swatzell. “We build large-scale enterprise solutions for companies like ZoomInfo and JH Kelly and the like. But we also love working with new exciting startups like Toolbelt and OneApp, helping them build mobile apps with really robust back end systems. That’s where Dave comes in. He is a respected connector in the region’s startup and tech community. He has an amazing ability to help people understand how their tech will change markets and how to help companies gain a competitive advantage.”

Barcos has 25 years of experience in marketing, design and brand. Beginning in 2014 he became a community organizer in the Startup community working to advise and coach startups.

“I realized how my background in brand was really full of pivotal experiences that new founders needed,” Barcos said. “Over the past seven years, since I started working with startups, I have helped dozens of them launch, get funding, develop new products, buy and sell their companies, and so much more. Where else can you have such an amazing breath of experiences but within the startup world? Now, with my position at Formos I can help companies take their business to the next level by helping them strategize and build the tech they need to reach their business objectives. Now, instead of just helping startups raise their first million in capital I can help them grow their business through developing the programs and systems that take them to $100 million and beyond. I love that.”

CHUCK NEIBERT

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) recently announced member Chuck Neibert of Affinity Homes LLC has won national recognition from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) as a top recruiter for the home building industry.



As part of a NAHB’s national membership recruitment effort, builders compete against other builders from associations across the country for an experience of a lifetime. Because the BIA has more than 500 members, they are recognized as a large association. As such, Neibert has won the grand prize in the large association category for recruiting the most members in the country.



As a thank you for Neibert’s hard work in building the power of the association through member recruitment, he will receive an all-inclusive trip to the Signature Kitchen Suite Experience and Design Center (an exclusive, 23,000-square-foot facility showcasing the intersection between technology and culinary passion) in Napa Valley, Cali., courtesy of the official NAHB membership sponsor, Signature Kitchen Suite.



2021 BIA Board President Dave Myllymaki said: “Chuck has been instrumental in assisting our Membership Director in growing the membership of the BIA by attracting new members from Clark, Skamania, and Wahkiakum counties. We cannot thank him enough for the dozens of members he’s recruited to ensure that the construction community is aware of the many benefits offered by the BIA: cost-saving programs, business development tools, and advocacy at the local, state, and national levels of government.”

ALDO VERANZO

The Clark County Council recently appointed Aldo Veranzo to the county’s Planning Commission. Veranzo will finish an unfilled four-year term that begins immediately and ends Dec. 31, 2022.

Veranzo lives with his family near La Center. He has more than 25 years of program management experience and has worked for multiple software companies. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Italian tudies and a master’s degree in educational administration and curriculum from Gonzaga University.

“I care about what is happening in the county and what will unfold here in its future for all those who call this place home,” Veranzo wrote in his cover letter to the county. “I look forward to taking part and providing input into this process to keep Clark County a desirable place to live.”

The seven-member Planning Commission serves as an advisory board on matters related to physical development of land in the unincorporated area. The role of the Planning Commission is primarily legislative because its members review policy proposals with general applicability, specific applicability, such as annual review applications, and occasionally those which could be considered quasi-judicial.

CHERISH DESROCHERS

Battle Ground Councilmember Cherish DesRochers was recently awarded with the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes elected city officials for accomplishing training in four core areas of local governance:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

“Cities around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC CEO Peter King. “The Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership recognizes mayors and councilmembers who continue to enhance the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

To earn the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Councilmember DesRochers completed more than 60 hours of training credits and conducted community service.

DesRochers has served as a member of the Battle Ground City Council since 2016, and before that, served on the city’s Planning Commission.

