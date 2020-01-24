Movers & Shakers 1/24/2020

Allen Hendy

Olson Engineering Inc. (OEI), a Vancouver-based firm that provides survey, land use planning, landscape architecture and civil engineering, has hired Allen Hendy P.E. as a Senior Civil Engineer. Hendy brings 18 years of experience working on transportation and public works projects. Having been an assistant area engineer for WSDOT and a project manager for Bonneville Power Administration, he knows what is required to successfully complete a complex, multidisciplinary project. Hendy holds a Civil Engineer license in both Washington and Oregon.

Sherri Bennett

Sherri Bennett will join Washington State University Vancouver as the next chief of staff starting March 2. Bennett will work closely with Chancellor Mel Netzhammer on a wide variety of administrative and executive duties, and special projects and initiatives of the university. Bennett comes to WSU Vancouver after serving YWCA Clark County in a variety of positions over more than 20 years culminating in almost 10 years as executive director. Bennett says she aligns well with the vision and values of WSU Vancouver, especially expanding access and engaging community partners. Bennett brings with her skills in leadership, strategic planning and implementation, budget management, and a proven commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

Chuck Neibert

Chuck Neibert, co-founder of Affinity Homes LLC, has been appointed to the Building Industry Association of Clark County’s Board of Directors as Builder Director. Neibert has worked in the industry for more than 15 years, and prior to co-founding Affinity Homes in 2018, he worked for a production home builder constructing custom homes, where he managed the construction of two award-winning homes in the NW Natural Parade of Homes. In just one year, Affinity Homes has attained milestone successes. Their home “The Dalton” swept the awards in the 2019 Clark County New Homes Tour, while their home, “The Hamlin” swept the People’s Choice Awards in the 2019 NW Natural Parade of Homes.

Janice Hall Matteo

Janice Hall Matteo has been appointed to the Building Industry Association of Clark County’s Board of Directors as Supporter Director. Matteo is a Realtor and owner of Elite Realty NW, Keller Williams Premier Partners. She has been a Realtor for 15 years, has served as the president for the Clark County Association of Realtors, two terms as the president for the Greater Portland Metro network of the Women’s Council of Realtors, vice president of Operations for the Washington Realtors, and on numerous committees for the National Association of Realtors. She was the recipient of the Realtor of the Year award for the Clark County Association of Realtors in 2015.

