Movers & Shakers 1/10/2019

JERRY OLIVER

The Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) has recognized Port of Vancouver USA Commissioner Jerry Oliver as an Honorary Lifetime Member. Commissioner Oliver received the award on Nov. 22 at the WPPA Annual Convention in Tacoma, Wash. He was selected for performing extraordinary service in the port industry, including leadership on port, transportation and maritime issues in Washington state.

“Jerry Oliver’s impact on the Washington Public Ports Association has been monumental,” said Don Meyer, WPPA president. “He has served as a past president of the association, as a commissioner at the Port of Vancouver since 2007 and has been an absolute stalwart member. For his contributions and leadership within the association, and within the Vancouver community, we were pleased to present Mr. Oliver with an Honorary Lifetime Membership.”

During his tenure with the port, Commissioner Oliver has helped usher in a period of tremendous growth and success. He played a key role in the West Vancouver Freight Access (WVFA) project, a $250 million infrastructure initiative to expand the port’s rail system from 16 miles of track to nearly 50 miles. Additional capital investments under his leadership include the 108-acre Centennial Industrial Park, Terminal 1 waterfront development project and expansion of the port’s marine and industrial operations.

Each of these efforts have attracted or retained employers and supported jobs in multiple sectors, including manufacturing, construction, transportation and hospitality. With Commissioner Oliver’s leadership, the port’s annual economic impact in the region has grown from $1.6 billion to $3.8 billion, and jobs at the port and its facilities have increased to nearly 4,000.

Commissioner Oliver announced earlier this year that he would not seek a third term on the Board of Commissioners. His current term expires Dec. 31, 2019.

MEGAN DIXON

Integrated Tax Services, a locally based tax and accounting firm, recently hired Megan Dixon as its new business manager.

Prior to joining Integrated Tax Services, Dixon spent 13 years working for and with nonprofits throughout the Pacific Northwest. As business manager, she’ll be putting her project management and communication skills to use to further the strategic direction of the firm, including additional services for nonprofits. She’ll also help ensure processes and procedures are efficient and effective for clients, the company and their impact on the broader community.

Dixon is a graduate from Washington State University Vancouver and has a degree in humanities focusing on sociology and English. She also holds a Professional Writing Certificate. She resides in the Vancouver area with her spouse and two children.

Integrated Tax Services is a Southwest Washington-based tax and accounting firm providing services for individuals and a wide variety of businesses including large corporations with multi‐million dollar sales as well as smaller, sole proprietorships and start‐up companies.

CHELSI RAYFORD AND NICHOLAS LENARD

Delta Direct Care (DDC) welcomed two new employees to the team recently: Chelsi Rayford, PA-C and Nicholas J. Lenard, MHA. Delta Direct Care is a Direct Primary Care (DPC) medical clinic located in Battle Ground with their second location set to open in Vancouver in February. Owners Dr. Dino Ramzi and Maria D. Ramzi recently toured their new location at 2370 E. 3rd Loop, Suite 200B, in Vancouver – just behind Grand Central Fred Meyers. This duo is working to expand their team in preparation of the second clinic’s opening. More information on this membership-based independent medical clinic is available online at www.deltadirectcare.com.

Rayford is Delta Direct Care’s new Physician Assistant and comes from Portland by way of Oakland, Calif. Born and raised in Portland, she was an Ophthalmic Technician from 2014 to 2019. She’s a graduate of Oregon State University with a degree in general science – pre physician assistant and holds a master’s degree in science in physician assistant studies from Samuel Merritt University in Oakland.

Lenard is Delta Direct Care’s new Director of Business Operations. While he brings experience working inpatient and outpatient in large systems across the world, his passion for alternative methods of care developed during his fellowship in Japan. Lenard’s story began on the south side of Chicago, where he saw first-hand how pivotal primary care is in influencing people’s lives. He has always been committed to serving his community. After 9/11 he decided to hold off on medical school to serve his country. He was commissioned as an Engineer Officer after participating in the ROTC program during his junior year at DePaul University. After serving, Lenard went to the University of Iowa and earned his master’s in healthcare administration.

TYLER WRIGHT

The YMCA of Columbia-Willamette recently announced its Board of Trustees selected Tyler Wright for the position of president and CEO. Wright joins the Portland and Vancouver area YMCA with more than 30 years of YMCA professional experience. He recently served as the president and CEO of the YMCA of the Foothills, which he led since 2010. Wright has a tireless commitment to the YMCA mission and is a strategic, nationally-recognized leader who brings a sense of enthusiasm to his role. The YMCA is a leading nonprofit that strengthens community through swim lessons that save lives, youth sports so kids are active, healthy programs that prevent obesity and community hubs that decrease isolation for older adults. Youth learn to appreciate nature through camp and parents go to work or school knowing their infants are in a safe, nurturing environment. The YMCA has programs in more than 200 community locations. Wright looks forward to the journey ahead and to becoming a leader in the Northwest.

AINA KONOLD

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) recently announced that Aina Konold was appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective on Dec. 10, 2019.

Konold brings more than 25 years of financial management experience to the position, and deep knowledge in consumer goods. Additionally, she has extensive global market acumen particularly with driving growth, and developing cost-efficient strategies and brand revitalization initiatives.

Previously, Konold held several executive level finance positions during her 20-year career with Gap, Inc., including senior leadership roles across financial planning and analysis, real estate strategy and investor relations. Most recently, she was the founding CFO for Gap Inc. in China where she grew store count from four to more than 175 stores. During her tenure, the business experienced rapid revenue growth and established a business model to achieve profitable growth. She was also instrumental in creating practices that enabled sustainability in a constantly evolving marketplace, particularly in the digital and e-commerce areas.

“We are fortunate to have Aina join our management team and are confident that her strong financial background, global intelligence, and depth of consumer goods experience are a winning combination as we continue to execute on our key strategic initiatives,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “Her data-driven insights, knowledge of omnichannel business models, and cost-effective growth approach will be critical to our path forward as a leader in connected fitness.”

“Nautilus, Inc. has built a strong reputation for product innovation, quality products and consumer loyalty across its portfolio of brands,” Konold said. “I’m looking forward to joining the Nautilus leadership team as we build upon this strong foundation and seek to return the company to a profitable growth trajectory.”

ERIC EID, DAVID MOORE DEVINE AND NICOLE SHERMAN

Columbia Bank recently announced the promotion of three veteran leaders to expand the executive team led by Clint Stein, who assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer on Jan. 1, 2020.

Eric Eid has been appointed to the Bank’s Executive Committee as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Technology Officer. Eid will continue to focus on innovation, information security and digital expansion by developing strategic solutions and partnerships that drive value from technology investments. Eid joined Columbia in 2010 and has over 40 years of experience in financial services, technology, and operations leadership.

David Moore Devine has been appointed to the Bank’s Executive Committee as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. Moore Devine’s expanded role will include continued leadership of the company’s marketing organization. In addition, he will lead a new employee experience team focused on culture, diversity, inclusivity and social responsibility as well as a new client experience team focused on blending the expertise of Columbia’s bankers with digital tools to build and deepen relationships. Moore Devine joined Columbia in 2007 and has nearly 20 years of experience in financial services marketing and communications. Prior to his appointment, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.

Nicole Sherman has been appointed to the Operating Committee as Executive Vice President, Director of Retail Banking and Digital Integration. In her new role, Sherman will lead Columbia’s nearly 150-branch retail organization. Her responsibilities include oversight of retail branches as well as the utilization of new digital services introduced to meet the needs of businesses and families throughout the Northwest. She will also be responsible for extending the NeighborHub branch concept introduced in 2018, which blends technology and digital tools with knowledgeable bankers, across the branch network. Sherman joined Columbia in 2011, and brings more than 25 years of experience in banking to her new role. She has also served on the faculty of Pacific Coast Banking School since 2003. Prior to her appointment, she served as Senior Vice President, Greater Puget Sound Market Region Manager.

