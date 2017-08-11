Movers & Shakers 08/11/2017

KEVIN LYCKLAMA, KIM CAPELOTO, DAVID LAM (not pictured) & PATRICK SHEAFFER

As part of a multi-step leadership succession planning process, Riverview Bank has promoted the following senior managers: Kevin J. Lycklama to EVP/chief operating officer; Kim J. Capeloto to EVP/chief banking officer; David Lam to SVP/chief financial officer; and Patrick Sheaffer will serve as chairman, CEO and president.

In his new role, Lycklama will be responsible for Riverview Bank’s daily operations and management. He has been executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company since February 2008.

Capeloto will oversee the retail and commercial banking groups at the bank, as well as lead the marketing and community outreach for the company. He has been executive VP and chief retail banking officer since 2010, and has more than 30 years of banking experience.

Lam will be responsible for the accounting, SEC reporting and treasury functions for the company. He has been senior VP and controller at Riverview since May 2008. Prior to joining the bank, he spent ten years in public accounting.

“We have built a team of very experienced professionals over the years and continue to invest in our people to ensure the long-term success of our business,” said Pat Sheaffer, Riverview CEO and president, in a press release. “I am confident the bankers who are leading our organization are some of the best in the business and are adding value to our franchise.”

LCC LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Leadership Clark County (LCC) recently announced its governance changes for the coming year. Incoming Executive Committee members include: Mike True as chair (LCC Class of 2012); Elizabeth Scott as vice chair (LCC Class of 2015); Sharif Burdzik as immediate past chair (LCC Class of 2009); Linda Reid as treasurer (LCC Class of 2009); Jim Mains as secretary (LCC Class of 2011) and Jeff Groff as member at large (LCC Class of 2009).

New members joining LCC’s Board of Directors include: Tim Cook (LCC Class of 2015); Tony Johnson (LCC Class of 2000); George Lackey (LCC Class of 2017 one-year representative); Sharon Pesut (LCC Class of 2004); and Rick Torres (LCC Class of 2015).

Incoming executive committee chairs include: Christine Humphrey (LCC Class of 2016) and Jerry Todd (LCC Class of 2016) as alumni committee co-chairs; Tina Krause (LCC Class of 2012) as curriculum committee chair; Jim Mains as development committee chair; Linda Reid as finance committee chair; Elizabeth Scott (LCC Class of 2015) as governance committee chair; Michael Fish (LCC Class of 2015) and Bob Sable (LCC Class of 2015) as marketing committee co-chairs; and Eddie Allen (LCC Class of 2014) and Tracey Malone (LCC Class of 2014) as recruitment committee co-chairs.

