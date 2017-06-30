Movers & Shakers 06/30/2017

JANIE SPURGEON & URSULA ARLAUSKAS

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington recently added a position and hired two employees: Janie Spurgeon as vice president of development and Ursula Arlauskas as development coordinator.

In her new role, Spurgeon will head up the development and donor services efforts at the local grant-making organization. Her primary responsibility will be to create, implement and manage the organization’s development plan.

Most recently, Spurgeon worked as the VP of individual philanthropy at the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, where she led all major and planned giving strategies and initiatives.

As development coordinator, Arlauskas will support development, stewardship and community relations efforts at the foundation. She has nearly 10 years of experience in the financial industry and most recently worked as a client service manager with First Republic Private Wealth Management.

“We are excited to welcome these two outstanding individuals to our team,” said Jennifer Rhoads, president of the Community Foundation. “Their contributions will be vital to our mission of inspiring local philanthropy and they will certainly strengthen our direction for the future.”

DENNIS MALIN

Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation has elected Dennis R. Malin to its Board of Trustees. The foundation advocates and raises funds for Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, part of Legacy Health.

Malin is the owner and managing partner for Empire Hospitality, a Vancouver-based company that sources and manages government lodging contracts.

A graduate of Florida State University, Malin was recognized as one of the Vancouver Business Journal’s “Accomplished and Under 40” in 2016. He is an active volunteer at the VA Portland Fisher House on the Vancouver Veterans Administration campus, and mentors veterans through an advisor program.

STACEE KRATOVIL

Stacee Kratovil, wealth management advisor for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, has been named to serve on the Finance Advisory Board for Carson College of Business at Washington State University. The Finance Advisory Board for the college offers expert guidance to help the college shape its vision and achieve its goals. Carson College of Business had 3,640 undergraduate students enrolled in 2016 in 2,751 majors at its five campuses of Pullman, Vancouver, Tri-Cities, Everett and Global Campus.

As part of her role on the board, Kratovil will participate in the mentor program.

SCOTT KARN

Columbia Credit Union recently named Scott Karn as vice president of business lending.

In this position, Karn is responsible for developing and maintaining large business loan relationships and interfacing with branch staff regarding business lending products and services.

Karn earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of Oregon and has worked in financial services for 20 years. He began his career as a construction loan officer at Washington Mutual Savings and Loan and most recently served as vice president and commercial relationship manager at First Federal Savings and Loan in McMinnvillle, Oregon.

