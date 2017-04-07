Movers & Shakers 04/07/2017

STEVE KLINETOBE

NetRush, a digital retail agency that actively manages brands on the Amazon marketplace, has hired Steve Klinetobe to serve as an executive creative director, where he’ll lead the Vancouver-based firm’s content department.

Klinetobe has spent two decades in various content marketing roles, most recently serving as content director of a company he founded, The Cartoon Agency, in Portland.

“I can’t tell you how much NetRush has won me over,” said Klinetobe. “The people, the culture, the mission – [it’s] awesome. We’re going to be telling great stories over here. I’ve spent my career creating content that forms an honest connection. At NetRush, I’ll be working with an amazing team to build content to enhance the interaction between a brand and a shopper.”

Klinetobe has a bachelor of arts degree in advertising and creative writing from Texas Christian University.

ALICIA SMITH

Alicia Smith has joined Davidson & Associates Insurance of Vancouver as a personal account manager.

Smith is an experienced insurance professional and holds an associate degree with honors from Clark College and attended from Brigham Young University.

Davidson & Associates Insurance has served local businesses and individuals since 1990. The firm is located at 610 Esther St., Suite 101, in Vancouver.

MARY MEYERS & COLIN AULT

D.A. Davidson & Co., an employee-owned financial services firm, today announced two new additions to its Vancouver office: Mary Meyers, senior vice president, financial advisor; and Colin Ault, registered client associate.

“We are pleased to work with Mary and Colin as we expand our Vancouver presence,” said Michael Purpura, president of D.A. Davidson’s Individual Investor Group. “With their expertise and strong reputation in the community, Mary and Colin are the right fit for our team in Washington state.”

Meyers and Ault work as part of the Cameron Meyers Group, advisors with D.A. Davidson.

Meyers has extensive experience in the investment industry. She established and operated her own financial services company, Threshold Inc., 25 years ago as one of the first woman-owned financial services firms in Southwest Washington.

A graduate of the University of Oregon, Meyers received the Alumni Fellow Award for Social Sciences from the University Of Oregon College Of Arts and Science in 2011.

Ault, who at one point also worked at Threshold Inc., previously served as a financial advisor with Edward Jones. A graduate of Washington State University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specific focus on marketing.

TODD PREDMORE, DEBBIE HUTCHINS & CHRISTI PILUTIK

Skanska, a provider of construction services in the Northwest since 1946, announced today the promotion of Todd Predmore to vice president/account manager for the company’s operations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

In his new role, Predmore will oversee design-build projects, construction management and general contracting across broad, diverse sectors. He will also support customers in realizing their growth plans to continue their success.

“Todd is a great example of our doer-seller culture,” said Skanska Executive VP and General Manager, Jim Link. “In his 20 years with Skanska, he has led in safety, operational excellence and commitment to our customers. He has been key to our success with our customers and owners in the sectors of aviation, health care, data centers, schools and warehousing. His diverse skill base demonstrates broad experience across many different market sectors.”

Predmore has with Skanska for more than 20 years. He received his bachelor of science degree in construction management from Washington State University.

In addition to the promotion of Predmore, Skanska announced the appointment of Debbie Hutchins as its new director of business development for operations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Hutchins started at Skanska last month, after having served in leadership and fund development roles at Northwest Academy, Harsch Investment Properties and Portland State University.

“Bringing together the skills of engineering, capital development and fundraising, although non-traditional, are key opportunities for Skanska because it will ensure we take a true community development approach with business partners,” said Hutchins of her appointment.

Hutchins served on the executive committee of the Engineering Development Forum and earned a Certificate in Fundraising Management from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University.

Skanska also named Christi Pilutik as senior manager of human resources for Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Pilutik joined Skanska after working at Kiewit Corporation for 11 years where she served in senior leadership positions related to regional direction, information technology and bridge and marine specializations.

“Christi’s strategic human resources background will ensure we partner strategically with companies and owners in talent acquisition and pursue smart organizational growth,” said Skanska’s Senior Director of Human Resources, Lena Ulvi.

EMILY REICH, ERIC KELLER, BERNE STROM, JESSEE APPLEGATE, KATRINA WEST & JEREMY PINSON

Sigma Design, a product design and engineering firm headquartered in Vancouver, recently announced six new hires made over the course of the past two-and-a-half months.

The new hires are: Emily Reich, test technician; Eric Keller, business development manager; Berne Strom, mechanical engineer; Jesse Applegate, electrical engineer; Katrina West, test technician; and Jeremy Pinson, engineering technician.

Reich joins Sigma Design with experience as an assembly/rework/test operator. In her new role, Reich will be involved in integrating and reworking electro-mechanical units and sub-assemblies. She is also testing electro-mechanical units at multiple stages of production, utilizing computer test programs and troubleshooting failures. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Portland State University.

Keller has background as a mechanical engineer and sales engineer as well as experience establishing and building customer relationships. In his new role, Keller will build strategic relationships with current and future clients in a variety of industries located worldwide. He holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, as well as minor in economics and business.

Strom has background as a mechanical engineer working with multiple technology corporations, and has worked for Sigma Design previously. In his new role, he will support clients’ efforts to develop and commercialize their new technology. He holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University.

Applegate has experience as a lead hardware design engineer, an R&D engineer II, a component design engineer and a technical programs manager. He is experienced in project management and development and electrical and electronics system design. At Sigma Design, Applegate is part of the electrical engineering team providing services for clients on a variety of projects. He holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Oregon State University.

West has background as an assembly/rework operator working on prototypes and complex electrical/mechanical assemblies and units. She has also worked in firmware and software development and has used complex debugging tools to analyze a root cause in design and assembly issues. In her new role, she will work as a test technician supporting the firm’s engineering team on a variety of consumer and electronics products.

Pinson has a varied background with experience including motor mechanics, quality control, diagnosing faults, part replacement, safety procedures and hydraulic systems. In his new role, he will provide engineering services that support the firm’s professional services teams on a wide variety of mechanical projects. Pinson holds an A.A.T. in diesel mechanics from Clark College.

