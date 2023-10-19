McDonagh Elected Chair of Washington Chamber of Commerce Executives

John McDonagh, President & CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC), has been elected as the new Chair of the Board of Directors for the Washington Chamber of Commerce Executives (WCCE), a statewide association for the leaders of local chambers of commerce. The official announcement was made during the 2023 Oregon/Washington Chamber Leadership Conference held from October 16 to 18 in Hood River, Oregon. McDonagh’s term, beginning in October 2023, will extend through September 2024.

McDonagh’s election as Chair of WCCE’s Board of Directors comes at a pivotal time for the organization, coinciding with the retirement of WCCE’s President & CEO, Bob Green, after 25 years of dedicated service. As part of this transition, the management of the organization has been contracted with the Association of Washington Business (AWB), and Dru Garson from the AWB staff will assume the role of President & CEO for WCCE.

With over 200 chambers in the state of Washington, WCCE is committed to advancing Chambers of Commerce by equipping chamber professionals with essential resources and education for success. The organization focuses on professional skill development, ensuring its members are well-prepared to thrive in their respective positions.

WCCE Board of Directors

Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, McDonagh stated, “I am deeply honored to serve as the Chair of the Board for WCCE, particularly during this transformative period. I am eager to contribute to the growth and success of the organization and chambers across Washington State.”

A graduate of Washington State University Pullman, McDonagh is an accomplished executive with a wealth of experience in business development, marketing, and publishing. Celebrating seven successful years as the President & CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber, McDonagh is becoming one of the longer-serving executives among Chambers of Commerce statewide. Under his leadership, GVC has undergone significant developments, including relocation to new offices, a comprehensive corporate rebranding effort, and a strategic revamping of Chamber programming. His tenure has positioned GVC as the largest business association in southwest Washington, boasting nearly 1000 active members.

About the Greater Vancouver Chamber

SW Washington’s largest business organization, the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC), with nearly 1000 members, has been Moving Business Forward in southwest Washington for over 130 years through business advocacy, community building, education, and creating visibility for our members.