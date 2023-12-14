Legacy Salmon Creek Foundation Announces New Trustees

The Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation has announced the election of Robb Heisler to its board of trustees and the return of trustee Marta Halvorsen. The foundation raises funds for Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.

Robb Heisler is one of three managing partners and co-owners of Empire Hospitality, LLC, a nationwide company based in Vancouver that contracts with federal agencies to provide lodging services. They operate in four broad areas: government services, corporate housing, emergency lodging, and business travel. Robb is a specialist in site selection and property acquisition. He also serves on the board of Full Circle Foundation, the company’s private foundation. He previously owned Heisler Capital Group, Inc., where he provided consulting services for investment securities.

Marta Halvorsen is a retired financial advisor for Edward Jones. She opened the firm’s first Vancouver office in 1988. She was named a regional leader in 2007 and became a principal of the firm’s holding company, the Jones Financial Companies, in 2010. Marta served on the Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation Board from 2014-2020, was very active in committees and served as chair from 2017-2019.

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center is Southwest Washington’s most modern and innovative hospital. A five-star rated hospital, it offers the latest technology in an award-winning setting designed for comfort, care and calm. It is nationally recognized for its nursing and stroke care and features groundbreaking expertise in robotic-assisted surgeries. The Legacy Cancer Institute is also one of the country’s best cancer programs.

The officers of Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation are Dennis Malin, chair; Douglas Greene, vice chair; Marta Halvorsen, treasurer and Douglas Bartocci, secretary. To learn more about supporting Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation, please contact Heather Martin at 503-413-7384, hgmartin@lhs.org or visit www.legacyhealth.org/giving

About Legacy Health; Legacy Health is a locally owned, nonprofit health system driven by our mission to improve the health of those around us. We offer a unique blend of health services – from wellness and urgent care to dedicated children’s care and advanced medical centers – to care for patients of all ages when and where they need us across the Portland/Vancouver metro area and mid-Willamette Valley. With an eye toward a healthier community, our partnerships tackle vital issues such as housing and mental health. Legacy strives to help everyone live healthier and better lives, with the vision of being essential to the health of the region. For more information, visit www.legacyhealth.org