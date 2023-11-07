Korslien selected as Clark County Sheriff’s Office Communication Manager

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced today the selection of Ashley Korslien as its new Communications Manager. Ashley has nearly 15 years of experience in communications, journalism, and broadcasting, including the last 11 years working locally as an investigative reporter and news anchor at KGW-TV in Portland, Oregon. She will start at the Sheriff’s office on December 4, 2023.

Ashley graduated from the University of Montana and started her career as a Public Affairs Intern with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in California before working in broadcast journalism in Great Falls, MT, and Spokane, WA, until joining KGW-TV in 2013.

Throughout her professional journalism career, Ashley has been nominated for several Emmys and received the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, which recognizes excellence in journalism and broadcasting, three times. She was also awarded the Montana Air National Guard’s Distinguished Patriot Medal and Award for Outstanding Journalism for her dedication to telling stories about military families in the state.

Sheriff John Horch said about the selection, “I am excited to have such a highly qualified professional in Ashley join the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Team. Her passion and talent will only help our agency make better connections with the community.”

The Communications Manager is a new position at the Sheriff’s Office and will increase the Sheriff’s Office’s effectiveness in communicating both within the agency and with the community. This position will work closely with our Body Worn Camera team and Community Outreach programs. Ashley will work with a sworn Public Information Officer (PIO) to provide information to the public through various sources, including the Sheriff’s Office website, news releases, press conferences, social media, interviews, and videos.