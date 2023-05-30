Key Bank Names Reyes Corporate Responsibility Officer

KeyBank has named Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer for the Oregon/Southwest Washington and Idaho regions. In this position he will oversee KeyBank’s philanthropic budget and investment strategies to meet community needs, as well as create and maintain relationships with community-based, charitable and non-profit organizations. In addition, Reyes will oversee KeyBank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance goals throughout the region.

Most recently, Reyes served as a relationship manager for KeyBank’s Key@Work program where he worked with a wide range of small-to-medium sized commercial clients across various industries, honing his ability to scale tailored strategies to business clients of all sizes. He also took on a pivotal role as national chair for KeyBank’s Hispanic-Latinx Key Business Impact and Networking Group (HLKBING), which helps create an inclusive and stronger workplace for all.

That’s just one of the many ways Reyes shows his commitment to community service. He currently is a committee member for Columbia Gorge Community College and the Cinema Unbound Awards, a project of the Portland Art Museum/Center for an Untold Tomorrow and a board member for the Latino Network. Other organizations with which he has been affiliated include United Way, Columbia Center for The Arts, The Next Door, Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Familias en Accion and LatinoBuilt.

“Angel’s deep dedication to a wide variety of community organizations make him an ideal fit for this position,” says Stacy Thompson, senior vice president, corporate responsibility and community engagement at KeyBank. “KeyBank is committed to corporate responsibility efforts as a logical extension of our core values of diversity, equity and inclusion, and I am thrilled to have Angel bring his significant expertise to lead and expand KeyBank’s robust community outreach efforts.”

Reyes earned a bachelor of business administration from Western Oregon University, a MBA from George Fox University and a certificate of diversity and inclusion from Cornell University.

About KeyCorp: Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.