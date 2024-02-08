Joseph Hughes Construction Announces Leadership Transition

Joseph Hughes Construction (JHC), founded by Joe Hughes in 1981, has announced a significant leadership transition effective January 1, 2024. Founder and President, Joe Hughes, will be taking a step back from the day-to-day management of his company and has announced the promotion of long-time employee, owner, and current Vice-President Tom Rue to President. Additionally, JHC’s current Chief Financial Officer, Taylor Schmitz, will become an owner and join Rue in Joseph Hughes Construction’s new leadership team.

Joseph Hughes Construction is a full service commercial general contractor serving the greater Portland-Metro area and Vancouver/SW Washington. Over the past forty-plus years, Joseph Hughes Construction has completed over 3,000 tenant improvements and 250 new buildings for commercial, industrial, civic and hospitality market sectors.

“Our company has built a diverse variety of projects in the Vancouver area for the past 35 years. In the last decade we’ve experienced increased opportunities and are currently focusing new business efforts to grow our presence in the Vancouver and SW Washington area,” commented new President Tom Rue.

Notable Vancouver area projects include the new two building NW Line JATC training complex (Battleground WA) that won a 2023 VBJ Top Projects award, Tom’s Urban restaurant at Ilani Casino, Aspen Dental, Park Place Office Building and numerous small local restaurants.

Tom Rue, President/Owner, joined Joseph Hughes Construction as a Superintendent in 1985, was promoted to General Superintendent in 1994, became an owner with Joe Hughes in 2004 and then Vice-President in 2018. Working closely with JHC Project Managers and Superintendents, Rue oversees all aspects of field production including manpower, equipment, sub-contractors, quality control and safety. As President and Owner, his new position includes several former duties and will expand to include larger, companywide operational responsibilities and employee oversight.

Taylor Schmitz, Chief Financial Officer/Owner

Taylor Schmitz, Chief Financial Officer/Owner, joined the company in 2019 bringing over a decade of financial management experience from such well-known companies as Tektronix and Xerox. His educational credentials include a BA in Marketing, Eastern Oregon University, and an MBA in Business Administration from Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA. He will continue with his CFO responsibilities along with expanded duties as an owner on the new leadership team alongside Tom Rue.

Joe Hughes will remain with the company throughout the foreseeable future and will continue his work of creating, sustaining, and cultivating the projects and client relationships that are very important to him and Joseph Hughes Construction.

“When I started Joseph Hughes Construction with only my truck and dog, I knew one truth for certain; if I had the right people on the team at the right time, no matter what we were going through, we could manage our way through it and be successful. Fast forward 43 years, and that same truth is still holding up. As I begin to step away from JHC I am confident and comfortable knowing that I have the right people on the team and I am excited to watch the next generation of JHC flourish while I continue to provide support, guidance, advice and most importantly, friendship to our clients,” commented outgoing President Joe Hughes.

“Under Joe’s leadership, Joseph Hughes Construction has built every type of commercial project possible from award winning offices to industrial warehouses to hip restaurants and retail stores, and he has a great story for almost every single job. Those stories almost always stem from the valuable relationships and friendships that we have been blessed with and are so fortunate to be a part of. I will continue his tradition of building superior projects with exceptional employees while offering an engaging and pleasurable experience to all of our clients,” added incoming President Tom Rue.

Joseph Hughes Construction was founded by Joe Hughes in Portland, Oregon, in l981. JHC provides full construction services throughout Oregon and SW Washington serving many diverse markets such as Hospitality, Commercial, Healthcare, Civic, Industrial and Assisted Living.