Vancouver Chamber Vice President graduates from workforce development program

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) has announced that its Vice President, Janet Kenefsky, has graduated from the prestigious US Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Cohort, a rigorous six-month fellowship focused on workforce development.

The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Cohort brings together an exclusive group of leaders to collaborate and address the country’s most pressing workforce challenges. During the six-month program, participants engage in a series of workshops, roundtable discussions, and seminars aimed at empowering them to create innovative solutions to bridge the skills gap, foster talent pipelines, and enhance economic opportunities in their respective communities.

Janet Kenefsky has demonstrated unwavering commitment and passion for workforce development throughout her tenure at the Chamber. Her participation in this highly competitive program underscores her dedication to advancing the organization’s mission of nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and contributing to the overall growth of the business community.

“We are extremely proud of Janet for successfully completing the fellowship,” said GVC President & CEO John McDonagh. “Her hard work, insights, and collaboration with other industry leaders will undoubtedly benefit not only our organization but also the larger community. We are already seeing the positive impact of her efforts as we continue to invest in our workforce, collaborate with partners across the region and create opportunities for growth.”

Upon returning from the program, Kenefsky will spearhead new initiatives and strategies to enhance the Greater Vancouver Chamber’s talent development programs, deepen partnerships with local educational institutions, and create opportunities for upskilling and reskilling employees in alignment with industry trends.

For more information on the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the program’s website.

