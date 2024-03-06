Jake Childs appointed to ICC Board of Directors

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has appointed Jake Childs of PeaceHealth to its board of directors. Mr. Childs is Vice President of Operations for PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and systemwide lead for pharmacy with the nonprofit healthcare system PeaceHealth.

Prior to joining PeaceHealth in 2018, Mr. Childs was Director of Pharmacy for Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City and Operations Manager for Norvant Health in Charlotte, NC. He has a Master’s of Healthcare Administration from the University of Southern California and a Doctor of Pharmacy from Roseman University of Health Sciences in South Jordan, Utah.

Mr. Childs is active with several health-care related groups including the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists, and Community Health Partners of Longview, Wash. He previously served as a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America. He and his family live in Ridgefield, Wash.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 100 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.