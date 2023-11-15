Identity Clark County Names Lance Randall as Ed Lynch Honorary Director

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has selected Lance Randall to fill the Ed Lynch Board Seat in 2024.

Mr. Randall is founding Executive Director of the Black Business Association of Oregon, an economic development organization formed in 2022 to stimulate prosperity and opportunity for Black-owned businesses and business leaders. The organization also works in Clark County, Washington, as part of its service area. He has nearly 30 years of economic development experience in Seattle and Georgia, and was a staff member for U.S. Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. He has a political science degree from Morgan State University and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.

Mr. Randall also owns and operates the Camas, Wash.-based Affordable Sound Company, which supplies audio-visual equipment and support for events and venues.

Mr. Randall becomes the eighth person to hold the one-year honorary board seat which presents an opportunity for an emerging business and community leader while honoring the organization’s longtime chairman. Past honorees include Kim Hamlik, Katy Belokonny, Matt Bisturis, Maren Calvert, Terry Wollam, Avaly Scarpelli and Jim Mains.

The Ed Lynch Board Seat was formed in 2015 to honor the late Edward Lynch, who for decades was at the center of business and community development and was highly regarded for his character, leadership and decisive manner. Mr. Lynch chaired Identity Clark County for more than a decade. Persons selected demonstrate strong potential as a business and community leader, possess positive character attributes and will be an active participant in ICC.

The Ed Lynch Board Seat is underwritten by Michael Lynch, Ed Lynch’s son, a Vancouver resident and philanthropist.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 100 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.