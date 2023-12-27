Identity Clark County Elects Mark Mantei as Chair

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected Mark Mantei to serve as Chair for 2024, succeeding Steve Kenny who served in the role for three years.

Mr. Mantei is CEO of Vancouver Clinic, the largest physician-owned multi-specialty medical practice on the west coast, with 491 clinicians and 1,790 staff caring for patients in 18 locations in Washington and Oregon. He serves on the boards of Association of Washington Business, America’s Physicians Groups, American Medical Group Association, and leads fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association. He has a master’s in health care administration and a business degree from the University of Michigan.

Also serving in leadership roles; Esther Liu, LSW Architects (Vice Chair); Tyson Fuehrer, Alliant Insurance Services (Secretary); Josie Hyde, WFG National Title Insurance Company (Treasurer); and, Matt Bisturis, Schwabe (At Large).

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 100 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.