Identity Clark County appoints David Fuhrer Director

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected David Fuhrer, CFO of Realvest Corporation, to its board of directors.

Mr. Fuhrer has been with the Vancouver-based property development firm since 1986 and currently manages relationships with banks, lenders, auditors and tax preparers. He holds CPA and CGMA designations and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Portland State University. Mr. Fuhrer has served on the boards for the YMCA of Clark County and the Cascadia Tech Academy Foundation. He and his wife Janet live in Vancouver.

“Clark County residents and businesses have been such amazing supporters of the many causes of its community. I have always admired the participation levels I have witnessed,” said Mr. Fuhrer. Mr. Fuhrer’s appointment continues a 30-year legacy of Realvest Corporation participation in Identity Clark County. Earlier this year, Realvest founder Paul Christensen was given an honorary Director Emeritus title after serving on the ICC board for 29 years.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 100 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org