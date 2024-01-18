ICC elects Derrick Smith to Board of Directors

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected Derrick Smith to its Board of Directors. Smith is CEO of MacKay Sposito, a 50-year-old engineering firm headquartered in Vancouver and delivering professional services across eight states. He became CEO in 2019 after joining the firm’s Tri-Cities operation as a Vice President in 2005 and a decade of project management, engineering and construction services experiences. Smith has an MBA from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business and a civil engineering degree from Brigham Young University. He has a supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and his church community.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old organization comprised of influential private sector business leaders who seek to build a better community. The nonprofit organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. www.iccbusiness.org