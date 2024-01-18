ICC elects Derrick Smith to Board of Directors

Derrick Smith

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has elected Derrick Smith to its Board of Directors. Smith is CEO of MacKay Sposito, a 50-year-old engineering firm headquartered in Vancouver and delivering professional services across eight states. He became CEO in 2019 after joining the firm’s Tri-Cities operation as a Vice President in 2005 and a decade of project management, engineering and construction services experiences. Smith has an MBA from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business and a civil engineering degree from Brigham Young University. He has a supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and his church community.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old organization comprised of influential private sector business leaders who seek to build a better community. The nonprofit organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. www.iccbusiness.org

