ICC Appoints Lindsey Salvestrin to Board of Directors

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has appointed Lindsey Salvestrin of Columbia Credit Union to its board of directors.

Ms. Salvestrin joined Columbia Credit Union in 2000 and became its President and CEO in 2023 after holding various key leadership positions. In her first year as CEO, she introduced innovative efforts to address financial wellness including a novel Overdraft Kindness program, and a partnership with Vancouver Housing Authority to increase affordable housing inventory – one of the most impactful means of increasing a community’s generational wealth.

Ms. Salvestrin is a Cardwell Leadership Graduate and a Certified Innovation Executive from MIT Sloan School of Management and Stanford University Graduate School of Business, respectively. She earned her bachelor’s from Western Washington University and attended high school locally at Hudson’s Bay. She is active within the credit union industry’s regional Governmental Affairs Committee, an executive board member of the Columbia River Economic Development Council, and an advisory board member for Credit Union for Kids supporting Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 100 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.