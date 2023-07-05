ICC appoints Goecke to Board of Directors

The business leaders group Identity Clark County has appointed Lisa Goecke, shareholder of Perkins & Co, to its board of directors.

Ms. Goecke is managing partner of the Perkins & Co Vancouver office, a position she has held since 2014. Her work is focused on audit and business consulting services for closely held businesses. Heavily involved in the Clark County community, she has served on the boards of the Greater Vancouver Chamber and the Columbia River Economic Development Council.

Ms. Goecke is a certified public accountant licensed in Washington, Oregon and Hawaii, and holds three professional accreditations. She earned a degree in business administration from Iowa State University. She and her husband Randy live in Ridgefield.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old nonprofit business advocacy organization comprised of about 100 influential business leaders who together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.