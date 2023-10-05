Furry Friends Adds Grafmyre as New Executive Board Member

Furry Friends has announced that volunteer Jim Grafmyre, has joined their Executive Board. Grafmyre holds the role of Facility Maintenance, Information Technology, and Security.

Jim has dedicated his time as a volunteer since 2021 and has proven to be an indispensable asset, serving as our versatile handyman and “jack of all trades.” His responsibilities encompass overseeing the indoor renovation of our shelter and implementing various building upgrades.

Prior to his involvement with Furry Friends, Jim accumulated 27 years of professional experience at Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he held an executive management position overseeing the Infrastructure & Operation Services group. This role involved the management of critical areas such as Data Centers, Networking, Communications, AV, Collaborations, End User Computing, and Help Desk.

With his wealth of expertise, Jim has now channeled his skills into enhancing Furry Friends’ IT and security systems. Furthermore, he has initiated efforts to streamline several of our organizational functions, contributing significantly to the overall efficiency of our operations. Additionally, Jim has invested considerable time in planning and coordinating Furry Friends’ annual fall auction, further exemplifying his dedication to our cause.

About Furry Friends

Furry Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue and welfare of cats, proudly serving Clark County, Washington, and neighboring counties. Established in 1999, we operate as a volunteer-driven entity, committed to rescuing, nurturing, and rehoming homeless, surrendered, and mistreated felines. in the year 2022, Furry Friends’ devoted volunteers collectively contributed an impressive 41,000 hours of service, exemplifying our commitment to the well-being of cats in need. For more information about Furry Friends, please visit our website FurryFriendswa.org or contact us at information@furryfriendswa.org