Firestone Pacific Foods names Shawn Campbell new CEO

Since joining Firestone in 2019 after its acquisition by Agriculture Capital, Josh Hinerfeld has played a pivotal role in propelling the company forward on its mission to expand access to nutritious fruit while promoting soil regeneration and community growth. Under his leadership, the company has expanded substantially, invested in industry-leading technologies and innovative facilities, including a 21,000 square foot state-of-the-art hygienically designed Repack Facility, and diversified its customer base. Josh’s ability to foster a culture of optimism, curiosity, and transparency has been instrumental in building strong teams within Firestone Pacific Foods. The company celebrates Josh’s retirement with heartfelt gratitude for his guidance and unwavering support.

As incoming CEO of Firestone Pacific Foods, Shawn Campbell brings extensive experience in the food industry, having held leadership roles at NorPac Foods, Darigold, and most recently at Charcuterie Artisans. As the former board chair of the American Frozen Food Institute, Shawn has a proven track record of fostering strong customer relationships and possesses a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the industry. Shawn will be an invaluable addition to and leader of Firestone Pacific Foods’ extraordinary team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shawn Campbell as the new CEO of Firestone Pacific Foods,” said Rob Hurlbut, Managing Director of Agriculture Capital and Board Chair of Firestone Pacific Foods. “His expertise and leadership will undoubtedly complement our team’s efforts to deliver frozen fruit of exceptional taste and nutrition, while nurturing the ecosystems and individuals who make this possible.” Please join us in warmly welcoming Shawn Campbell as he assumes the role of CEO at Firestone Pacific Foods. We are confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the food industry.

About Firestone Pacific Foods: Firestone Pacific Foods is regarded as one of the premier fully-integrated processors and packers of frozen fruits in the Pacific Northwest. Located in Vancouver, Washington and family-operated since 1896, Firestone Pacific Foods brings a passion for quality and a focus on excellence that has grown the company into a top supplier of a full range of frozen fruit products to leading retailers globally. At Firestone Pacific Foods, a deep commitment to food safety and quality, sustainable farming and processing practices is carried through from the farm, to freezing and processing, to consumers at home. visit www.firestonepacificfoods.com/.

About Agriculture Capital: ACM Management Company, LLC, also referred to as Agriculture Capital, AC Foods, or AC, invests in farmland and food infrastructure enterprises with the strategy to make capital more resilient, produce better food, and create valuable climate solutions. With more than 18,500 acres of citrus, blueberries and nuts managed across California, Oregon and Australia, Agriculture Capital seeks to establish a resilient model of food infrastructure that creates more access to healthy food while increasing the value of farmland under our stewardship. ACM Management Company is an investment advisor, registered with the SEC. visit www.agriculturecapital.com.