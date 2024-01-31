Evergreen Home Loans names Kilkenny Branch Manager

Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender in the Western U.S., has announced that David Kilkenny has been promoted to Branch Manager of its Vancouver office. Leslie Girard, former Branch Manager with a remarkable tenure, is stepping down from the branch manager role and will continue with Evergreen Home Loans as a Loan Officer.

Leslie Girard’s tenure as Branch Manager has been marked by exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to her team and clients. Her decision to step down as Branch Manager and return to her roots as a Loan Officer reflects her enduring dedication to her clients. Leslie’s influence has been pivotal in shaping the branch’s success, and her continued presence as a Loan Officer will ensure high service standards and client satisfaction. Commenting on the transition, Leslie Girard said, “Serving as Branch Manager for Evergreen Home Loans has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I am excited to return my focus to being a loan officer, where I can continue making a difference in our clients’ lives. David Kilkenny is a visionary leader, and I am confident that under his management, our branch will reach new heights of success.”

David Kilkenny, stepping into the role of Branch Manager, brings a wealth of experience in mortgage lending and a proven track record of effective leadership. His expertise and innovative approach are expected to drive the branch forward, building on the solid foundation established under Leslie’s stewardship. David Kilkenny expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I am truly honored to be appointed as the Branch Manager of Evergreen Home Loans. Leslie has set a high bar for leadership and client service, and I am committed to upholding these values. My focus will be on continuing to foster the growth of our branch, ensuring we remain at the forefront of delivering exceptional mortgage solutions to our clients.”

Clients and partners are assured of a seamless transition and can expect the same level of professionalism, dedication, and personalized service that has been the hallmark of Evergreen Home Loans.