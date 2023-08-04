Community Foundation Announces New Hires and Transitions

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington announced recent staffing changes, including key promotions and hiring three new team members.

Ashley Jhaveri became the Digital Communications Specialist in late March, helping the organization apply digital strategies to inform, engage and grow online audiences. Previously, she worked as a social media manager and creative producer for local, regional and national brands in the food and beverage industry. Ashley received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual communication design from Eastern Washington University and is passionate about using her creative talents to advance equity and inclusion.

Martin Parrao started as the organization’s accountant on . He most recently worked as a tax preparer for Perkins and Co. and spent nearly three years as an Accounting Specialist at Housing Opportunities of SW Washington, a local housing authority located in Longview, Wash. Parrao received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Washington State University Vancouver and is excited to apply his talents in accounting and technology toward a community organization that represents his values on many levels.

Parrao takes over for Rachon Hanson, who recently assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer at the organization. Hanson has led efforts to refine systems and processes that have allowed the organization to deliver timely and accurate data on its grantmaking and finances. Moving forward, she will oversee all financial and accounting functions at the organization, and she is committed to ensuring budgetary, investment and financial decisions are aligned with the organization’s mission.

Internal recruitment resulted in promotions for two other team members as well. Ursula Arlauskas will become a full-time Program Officer in September. Here, she will help guide the strategic grantmaking program by developing, managing and evaluating a portfolio of grants and initiatives. She will work closely with nonprofits and other community partners, supporting them through the grant process and ensuring awards are reflective of and responsive to community needs and regional trends.

Chrissy Brown stepped into the role of Development Coordinator, where she will now serve as the administrative and logistical backbone for the development department. She is excited to take on a larger role in event management and corporate sponsorships, while also contributing to activities that facilitate donor stewardship and expand engagement with professional advisors.

With these transitions, the local foundation began a search for a new Office Coordinator and Special Assistant and selected Barbara Paulsen for the position. Her duties include facilitating internal communication between the President, staff and Board of Directors, while also managing a variety of technical, administrative and organizational operations. Paulsen brings a decade of relevant experience, including extensive volunteer work with Vancouver Public Schools and her neighborhood association.

“As a leader, there is no greater reward than providing opportunities for growth to your team, so I’m honored to see this evolution,” Matt Morton, President of the Community Foundation, said. “It also makes room to bring in new talents and continue building on our cultural values and mission.”

About the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington

Established in 1984, the Community Foundation helps southwest Washingtonians build a more vibrant community by fostering charitable giving and community engagement. The Foundation holds more than 380 distinct charitable funds, which are actively invested to generate growth and income for granting purposes. Governed by a volunteer Board of Directors, the Community Foundation offers benefits and services to donors, nonprofits and the community at large. Learn more at cfsww.org.