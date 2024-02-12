Columbia Credit Union Hires David Gamez and Mike McGowan

Columbia Credit Union announced that it has hired David Gamez as Vice President of Fraud Prevention. Gamez will head up the credit union’s identity theft and loss prevention efforts for both members and the organization—lending nearly two decades of financial fraud protection experience to Columbia Credit Union’s already robust anti-fraud infrastructure.

Gamez’s background puts the credit union in safe hands with a combination of debit and credit card fraud, consumer loan fraud, mortgage fraud, elder fraud, and identity theft investigation and prevention.

“David’s extensive track record as a leader in the field of fraud prevention speaks for itself,” said Wendy Smith, Columbia Credit Union’s Chief Risk Officer. “His understanding of the dynamics of fraud as it relates to members, victims, perpetrators, and investigation will be an incredible asset for us in keeping our members safe.”

“I’m looking forward to being able to make a difference for our members in an area that is increasingly getting attention,” said Gamez. “I’ll do everything I can to ensure Columbia Credit Union’s members remain protected from unauthorized activity and are kept aware of current fraud trends.”

Mike McGowan

The credit union also announced the hiring of Mike McGowan as Vice President of Information Technology Infrastructure. McGowan will be involved in a number of large-scale initiatives in his role, aligning technology solutions with overarching business objectives.

McGowan’s background spans diverse sectors, managing major infrastructure projects and driving innovation in IT operations in the financial, medical, broadcasting, and tech industries.

“We’re excited to bring Mike into our IT team,” said Mark Michaels, Columbia Credit Union’s Chief Information Officer. “He’s demonstrated during his career not only an excellence in managing large-scale IT operations, but also a commitment to fostering the growth of the next generation of IT professionals.”

“I’m eager to get involved in Columbia Credit Union’s progressive network infrastructure,” said McGowan. “I’m a strong believer that enhancing IT operations includes creating a culture of innovation and mentoring growth in the field—and I aim to do just that.”

About Columbia Credit Union: Established in 1952, and serving over 114,000 members with local consumer, business, mortgage, investment and insurance services—Columbia Credit Union has over $2.3 billion in assets. Voted Best of Clark County for 15 years by The Columbian readers and Best in Business for 10 years by The Vancouver Business Journal readers. Received the Workplace Excellence award from Peter Barron Stark Companies for well over a decade including 2023. People and businesses are eligible for membership when they or their families live or work in Washington State or the Oregon community of Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.