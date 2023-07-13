Clark County names Booth Chief Building Official and Eavenson as interim Fire Marshal

April Furth, Director of Clark County Community Development today announced that Max Booth has accepted the position of Chief Building Official and Curtis Eavenson will serve as the county’s Interim Fire Marshal.

Booth has worked in various capacities for Community Development since January 2017. Most recently, he served as the Deputy Director. His previous roles include building inspector, plans examiner, Interim Permit Center Manager and Assistant Building Official. Booth is a former self-employed general contractor and has knowledge and experience of the entire development process.

Eavenson has been serving as the Assistant Fire Marshal since August 2016. He has worked for the county Fire Marshal’s Office since 1998 and has held positions as fire inspector, Deputy Fire Marshal and Senior Fire Marshal. During his career, Eavenson has investigated approximately 900 fire scenes including structural, wildland and vehicle fires.

Max Booth

“I’m really pleased to have two experienced, and diligent individuals to step into these leadership positions,” said Furth. “I am confident Max and Curtis will reasonably apply the building and fire codes, be innovative in their approach, and have the wellbeing of Clark County and our residents in the forefront of their minds.”