Camas School District names Aaron Hansen new HR Director

Camas School District has announced that Aaron Hansen has been hired as the District’s new Human Resources Director. Hansen is a distinguished leader with a remarkable 30-year career in Washington State’s education system and his appointment marks a significant step in the district’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team and enhance educational excellence. Hansen brings a wealth of experience in educational leadership, personnel management, and organizational transformation. Having served as Assistant Superintendent at Washougal School District since July 2019, he has demonstrated exceptional skills in overseeing all aspects of human resources and student services. His tenure included administering collective bargaining agreements, coordinating labor negotiations, and developing staffing strategies aligned with district goals.

Camas School District Superintendent Dr. John Anzalone expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Aaron Hansen to the Camas family. His deep commitment to education and passion for talent development make him the ideal leader to drive our human resource initiatives. His innovative approach and dedication to fostering an inclusive and productive work environment will greatly benefit our staff and students.”

Before his role as Assistant Superintendent, Hansen had a successful tenure as Principal of Washougal High School from 2010 to 2019, where he he also served as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at the same high school, bringing a comprehensive understanding of the educational landscape at various administrative levels. Hansen holds both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from Eastern Washington University and several certifications in school administration. His academic credentials and hands-on experience make him an ideal fit for the Camas School District.

With this appointment, Camas School District reaffirms its dedication to creating an environment that supports educators and students. His expertise in fostering diversity, inclusion, and equity will be instrumental in guiding the district toward new heights of success and community engagement.