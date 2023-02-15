Boyd named superintendent of Evergreen Public Schools

Evergreen Public Schools announced that John Boyd, a veteran educator with almost three decades of experience as a teacher and leader in public education, was named the permanent superintendent of Evergreen Public Schools on Tuesday.

By a 5-0 margin, the EPS Board of Directors voted to move Boyd into the role permanently after he had served as interim superintendent since February 2022.

“I’m honored and humbled that the Board has entrusted me with leading this outstanding district,” Boyd said. “In my time in EPS, I’ve gotten to see how dedicated our staff is to making sure our students get the best education possible, and I’m eager to lend all the leadership and support I can for that to continue.”

Boyd says he believes in putting students at the forefront of everything the district does, and has committed to centering equity in all district matters. He believes his job as a leader is to build systems and programs that best serve students and to motivate and support his staff.

“As a Board, we believe Superintendent Boyd is the right person to lead this district going forward,” said Julie Bocanegra, Board president. “In multiple listening sessions, we heard from families and staff what they value in a leader, and we believe Superintendent Boyd’s qualities make him an ideal fit.”

Before joining Evergreen, Boyd was superintendent for the Quincy School District in central Washington for seven-plus years. Under his leadership, Quincy saw improved test scores and graduation rates, and he implemented culturally-appropriate supports for multilingual students and families, and oversaw a facilities bond and construction work.

Boyd, who is fluent in Spanish and knows basic Mandarin, started his career as a paraeducator, moved into teaching, then served as a principal and instruction leader before moving into a superintendent role. He has worked in large school districts, including Seattle, Edmonds and Highline.

Boyd earned a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, with a Business Emphasis, from the University of Montana; a Master of Education from Western Washington University; an Administrative Licensure from Heritage University; and a Superintendent Licensure from Washington State University.

At Montana, Boyd played four years of college basketball under famed coach Mike Montgomery. Boyd has three grown children. His wife, Anne Stewart, is a longtime public educator. They are both avid hikers who have enjoyed getting to know Vancouver and its surrounding area.