BIA Adds New Board Member and New Staff Member

The Building Industry Association of Clark County has added Erin J. Wriston to its board of directors. Wriston is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Kingston Homes and has been a member of the BIA for twelve years.

“Erin’s leadership and innovation in the building and construction industry has made Kingston Homes a powerhouse of design and quality,” stated Caleb Blanton, BIA President and Construction Manager at New Traditions Homes. “The energy and vision that Erin brings to each project is exactly the strengths we look for in BIA leadership.”

Wriston has more than 20 years of residential land development expertise rooted in Clark County. Under her leadership, Kingston Homes has developed thousands of lots in Southwest Washington. During the economic downturn she embarked on launching a residential building company which positioned Kingston Homes as a top homebuilder that is well-respected by trade partners, the building industry, and the community.

“The BIA has been the backbone of Southwest Washington’s building and construction industry for more than 50 years,” said Wriston. “The strength of our community depends on the vision and leadership of our homebuilders. I am grateful to serve this worthy association during this critical time for housing and land development.”

Elsa Temme

The BIA’s is also growing its internal communications staff with the addition of Elsa Temme as its Communications and Outreach Manager. Temme is a recent graduate of Washington State University Vancouver where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Technology and Culture. She is a native resident of Clark County where she enjoys running, the outdoors, and creating motion graphics.

“My role at the BIA is crucial to connecting our members with critical information regarding industry news, community issues like housing affordability, and events,” stated Temme. “As a young designer, this position provides endless opportunities to create and innovate new visual ways to communicate.”

The Building Industry Association of Clark County is a local trade association integrated with the Building Industry Association of Washington at the state level and National Association of Homebuilders at the national level. For more information regarding the Building Industry Association of Clark County or about BIA membership email khall@biaofclarkcounty.org or visit www.biaofclarkcounty.org