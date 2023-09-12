Alyssa Hoyt Named New Strategic Projects Director at Mt. St. Helens Institute

The Mount St. Helens Institute (MSHI) has announced the appointment of Alyssa Hoyt as its new Strategic Projects Director, a position made possible through a generous grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. Alyssa, with her substantial experience in nonprofit consulting in Southwest Washington and beyond, is set to bring transformative changes to the Institute. Prior to joining MSHI, she played pivotal roles in areas including leading organizational equity committees, strategic planning, adult learning curricula, and community-led recreation site design. Her connection to MSHI began when she penned an organizational development plan for the Institute as a volunteer.

Alyssa leads MSHI’s efforts to expand outdoor school and increase public access at Coldwater Ridge on the northwest side of Mount St. Helens. Plans include a yurt village for overnight outdoor school during the school year and public rental during the summer, a public campground, kayak and paddleboard rentals at Coldwater Lake, and trail development in the area as well as the implementation of an organizational development plan, sustaining a healthy organization through growth and change.

“Alyssa’s deep passion for the transformative power of nature aligns perfectly with our Institute’s mission,” said Ray Yurkewycz, MSHI executive director. “Her belief in the profound impact of experiences such as witnessing the awe of Mount St. Helens or the wonder of a star-filled sky resonates with our core values. We are excited to see the positive changes and contributions she will bring, thanks to the support of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.”

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, created by the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, is dedicated to strengthening the region’s educational, social, spiritual, and cultural base in sustainable ways. The Trust funds projects across the Pacific Northwest, allowing non-profits and other organizations to continue their mission-driven work.

The Mount St. Helens Institute invites the community and members of the media to welcome Alyssa Hoyt as she embarks on this new chapter with the organization. Those interested in learning more about the Institute’s initiatives or the recent appointment can contact Ray Yurkewycz by email at Ray@mshinstitute.org or by phone at (971) 409-3884.