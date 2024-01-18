WSU Vancouver announces career fairs to introduce employers to students

Washington State University – Vancouver is hosting three career fairs this spring to provide employers with the opportunity to meet students with career-ready skills. The fairs take place Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20 in Firstenburg Student Commons on campus. All registered business representatives are welcome to attend to discuss internships and career opportunities with students.

Registration for each event includes access for two representatives, two parking passes, a 6-foot table and refreshments. Registration for all three career fairs is available at studentaffairs.vancouver.wsu.edu/elca.

The three career fairs are: Spring into Business—Management, Marketing and Entrepreneurship Career Fair; 4 – 6 p.m. Feb. 20th. The fair focuses on skills and opportunities in business management, marketing and entrepreneurship. Registration for two representatives is $225; register by Feb. 7. For more information, contact the Carson College of Business at van.cb@wsu.edu.

Engineering and Computer Science Career and Networking Fair; 1 – 4 p.m. March 6th This fair brings together employers and students in computer science, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and data analytics. Registration is $200 for two representatives; register by Feb. 26. For more information, contact the School of Engineering and Computer Science at encs.connections@wsu.edu.

Career and Internship Fair; 1 – 4 p.m. March 20th All areas of study are included. Registration for two is $200 for for-profit businesses; $150 for government agencies; and $125 for nonprofit organizations; register by March 13. For more information, contact the Engaged Learning and Career Action Center for Students, van.career@wsu.edu.

About WSU Vancouver

WSU Vancouver is located at 14204 N.E. Salmon Creek Ave. in Vancouver, east of the 134th Street exit from either I-5 or I-205, or via C-TRAN bus service. Find a campus map at vancouver.wsu.edu/map.

As one of six campuses of the WSU system, WSU Vancouver offers big-school resources in a small-school environment. The university provides affordable, high-quality baccalaureate- and graduate-level education to benefit the people and communities it serves. As the only four-year research university in Southwest Washington, WSU Vancouver helps drive economic growth through relationships with local businesses and industries, schools and nonprofit organizations. WSU Vancouver is located on the homelands of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and Peoples of the Lower Columbia Valley