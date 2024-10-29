School of Rock: Rockin’ Business Assembles its Newest Stage in Vancouver, Washington

School of Rock, which first launched in Philadelphia, PA back in 1998, is a multi-location music school that aims to help musicians of all ages hone their skills and rock out to their maximum potential, of course through the help of music lessons, workshops, camps, and live performances. Today, with 400 locations in over 16 different countries, School of Rock has found its newest spotlight in Vancouver, excited to build on the already evolving music and creative scene within the city.

To learn more about School of Rock’s newest location, we sat down with franchise owner Ken Weiner, a residential real estate appraiser with a storied background in music that demonstrates both his passion and understanding of the industry.

“I’ve been a musician since I was eighteen years old,” says Weiner. “Music has always been my therapy no matter where I have been in life.”

Weiner, who moved from New Jersey to Portland with his wife and business partner Barbara Smith in the late 90s, went on to disclose his hobby as a musician, having played the drums and provided backup vocals for a variety of bands over the years before finally becoming his own frontman.

“I’m actually pretty good at it, so I became a songwriter and singer for my own band in my 50s,” says Weiner. “It’s been a wild ride.”

Pivoting from his background in music, we began to discuss with Weiner how he came to learn about the School of Rock.

“About 12 years ago I was playing with a band in a two-story venue and during a break I went up to check out the other band and, turns out, it was the Portland School of Rock having one of their end-of-season shows,” says Weiner. “I was blown away watching these 10-18-year-old kids tearing it up. I got really curious.”

It took some time, but Weiner eventually committed to a new business challenge for what he calls the “grand finale” state of his professional life, choosing to invest in a business that supported an industry that gave him so much joy throughout his life. Naturally, the School of Rock stayed at the forefront, eventually leading him to pursue a franchise of his own in Vancouver, just across the bridge from the Portland location and one of the original five School of Rocks.

“It checked all my boxes,” says Weiner. “Good for kids, good for families, good for communities, and good for music.”

With the School of Rock Vancouver having hosted its grand opening on October 26th after months of soft opening event, we asked Weiner just what is the business and who is it for?

“Although we do offer one-on-one lessons to help in building a foundation, where School of Rock differs from other music programs is we combine weekly lessons, group band rehearsal, and end-of-season showcases with real rock shows at real rock venues for family, friends, and the general public. We don’t teach music to put on shows, we put on shows to teach music. The stage is an important educator and there’s nowhere else to get it.”

School of Rock has very detailed programs that are designed for musicians of all ages and skill levels, from rookies to all-stars. From singing to drumming to bass to guitar to keyboard, the School of Rock has taught thousands of musicians around the globe how to play music. Now, with its newest location just off 164th and neighboring Big Al’s, School of Rock is set to join the party of a growing Vancouver.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the process of opening in Vancouver in the best way possible,” says Weiner. “We have local businesses jumping in and celebrating with us for our grand opening and we’ll be giving out discount coupons, offering drinks via Black Rock Coffee, Big Al’s will be setting something up, etc. We are so happy to be here and the community has been so supportive. I want to continue a neighborly and social atmosphere with these local businesses.”

Weiner went on to discuss the importance of opening a School of Rock in Vancouver, and why it was important to both him and his wife, Barbara.

“There’s a location in both Portland and Lake Oswego but then that is it for this region,” says Weiner. “There’s some in Tacoma but we’re the first one in Southwest Washington. I feel like we’re opening at the same time as what I like to refer to as the ‘Great Vancouver Renaissance’. It’s a great time for the city and we really wanted to be a part of it.”

School of Rock, which is a monthly financial commitment currently offers a free trial session in which you or your child can check out the newest location and determine whether or not they’re the right fit for your musical needs.

To learn more about this exciting business, feel free to visit www.schoolofrock.com to learn more about its programs, structure, classes, and other unique offerings.