James Binta join PLS Engineering

PLS has added James Binta to its expanding CADD staff in Vancouver. Binta comes to PLS with 30 years of CADD design and drafting experience. He is proficient in all versions of Autodesk, AutoCAD, and C3D software design programs. Past projects have included redline revisions for civil, water extension and structural drawings as a project manager. He has dealt with plans for residential, commercial, office buildings, and provided layout of water and sewer utility plans, site plans and grading plans. James has created plats of surveys and other deliverables like field data from topographic survey, as-builts, and boundary and ALTA surveys.