Rivermark donates $25,000 to Community Roots Collaborative

The Rivermark Community Fund has directed its 2023 grant of $25,000 – an increase of $5,000 from previous years – to Community Roots Collaborative (C-Roots), a non-profit organization aimed at creating stable and affordable housing. Their holistic approach to empowering residents to break the cycle of homelessness and regain their independence is the driving force behind C-Roots’ efforts. This donation specifically will support building out of the kitchen and communal area of their new O-street complex of tiny homes.

“This is our second grant to C-Roots, and we look forward to continuing our partnership, as their mission aligns with our values,” said Seth Schaefer, Rivermark’s President/CEO. Not only does C-Roots directly support our Funds’ mission to affordable housing, but their wrap-around service vision addresses the underlying issues around housing”, continued Schaefer.

“Our second project at 3600 O Street in Vancouver embodies our core values of compassion and social responsibility,” said Dan Whiteley, President of C-Roots. “We are dedicated to ensuring that every individual who walks through our doors receives not only a roof over their heads but also access to job training, mental health treatment, drug/alcohol counseling, and financial literacy training. Rivermark’s belief in our mission and willingness to invest in the well-being of our community’s most vulnerable members is inspiring. We are committed to making every dollar of this generous gift count and to keeping you informed of our progress along the way. Our team is excited to embark on this important journey, knowing that it would not have been possible without Rivermark’s support.”, continued Whiteley.

About Rivermark Community Credit Union

Rivermark Community Credit Union serves over 90,000 members across Oregon and SW Washington. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Rivermark has been offering financial services that empower individuals and businesses to take control of their financial future. The Rivermark Community Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation provides grants to non-profit community partners creating more sustainable, affordable, fair, and equitable housing in Oregon and SW Washington. For more information about Rivermark, visit their website at www.rivermarkcu.org.

About Community Roots Collaborative

The Community Roots Collaborative’s mission is to create affordable housing solutions with integrated support services for those who are currently unhoused. They are currently working on a project to build their second location of tiny homes to house those in need. This includes the renovation of an existing building that will become 12 Oxford-style rooms along with building 7 to 8 tiny new homes for up to 38 adults and children that includes on-site support. For more information about C-Roots, visit their website at www.c-roots.org.