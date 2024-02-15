Ridgefield School Dist. announces Industry Hiring Fair

The Ridgefield School District has announced it will be holding an Industry Hiring Fair on March 13, 2024. The event is designed to allow local businesses to establish connections with upcoming graduates and members of the local community, while also playing a pivotal role in educating them about career prospects in southwest Washington?

The hiring Fair, sponsored by RSD, Goodwill Job Connection, and WorkSource Washington, will be held in the main gym at Ridgefield High School, 2630 S. Hillhurst Rd. in Ridgefield.

The Ridgefield School District is currently accepting reservations from employers based in and around Clark County who wish to secure tables at the event. At the Industry Hiring Fair, employer representatives will have the opportunity to engage with students and community members, discussing various career opportunities. The District invites representative companies and employers from all industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, technology, construction, finance, hospitality, retail, apprenticeships, transportation, and many others, to participate and showcase their offerings.

Please sign up for an event table by March 6 online at https://www.ridgefieldsd.org/o/high-school/page/industry-fair and contact the RHS College and Career Center at collegeandcareer@ridgefieldsd.org with questions.