NWABA adds Angel Reyes to Board of Directors

The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) has announced that Angel Reyes has been appointed to the organization’s Board of Directors. As Keybank’s Corporate Responsibility Officer for their Oregon/SW Washington and Idaho markets, Angel oversees the philanthropic budget and investment strategies to meet community needs. He also holds a pivotal role as the national chair for KeyBank’s Hispanic-Latinx Key Business Impact and Networking Group (HLKBING), which helps create an inclusive and stronger workplace for all.

Angel’s interest in NWABA came about after he heard an inspirational story from one of NWABA’s youth athletes, Eric G., about his struggles and subsequent success in joining his high school swim team after participating in sports with NWABA through their programs and services.

By joining NWABA’s board, Angel hopes to provide representation for the Hispanic/Latinx community, as well as increased access to the visually impaired community. Angel is looking forward to participating in future NWABA program events such as kayaking and weightlifting.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Board of Directors with NWABA,” said Angel Reyes, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer for Oregon/SW Washington and Idaho. “The work this organization is doing to help the blind and visually impaired is making real change. The gift of movement, confidence, skills and community will last a lifetime for these athletes. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and to help make meaningful impact.”

Through his employment and his personal endeavors, Angel is committed to service in his community. He previously held a pivotal role as national chair for KeyBank’s Hispanic-Latinx Key Business Impact and Networking Group (HLKBING), which helps create an inclusive and stronger workplace for all. He currently is a committee member for Columbia Gorge Community College and the Cinema Unbound Awards, a project of the Portland Art Museum, in addition to serving as a board member for the Latino Network. He has also been affiliated with and supported United Way, Columbia Center for The Arts The Next Door Inc., Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber, Familias en Accion and LatinoBuilt.

Angel will join other community leaders throughout the region in helping Northwest Association for Blind Athletes achieving its mission of providing life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

About NWABA:

The mission of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is to provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired. Today, NWABA is a rapidly expanding 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides more than 3,000 program and service interactions to children, youth, adults, and military veterans with visual impairments tailored programming which improves self-confidence and self-esteem, promotes independence, creates an inclusive community of supporters, and builds the skills necessary to succeed in all areas of life including school and employment.